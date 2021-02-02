New Wild Rift leaks show several exclusive champion skins that might arrive in upcoming updates

Recent Wild Rift leaks have displayed several champion skins that could be revealed in the upcoming updates.

As confirmed by Riot devs, Wild Rift patch 2.1 will see lots of exciting additions to the MOBA, featuring several new champions and skins.

The ongoing Lunar Beast event introduced six new skins for Miss Fortune, Alistar, Annie, Darius, Jarvan Iv, and Fiora.

Lunar Beast skins in Wild Rift (Image via Riot Games)

The Lunar Beast attires will possibly be followed by the "PROJECT" skins for Vi, Zed, Ashe, Leona, and Yasuo. There were leaks for various other skins featuring Diana, Leona, Katarina, Pantheon, and others.

🌟 Leaks🌟



Rakan and his Skins in 3D



Xayah and Her Skins in 3D



#WildRift pic.twitter.com/Ru8sXPqH7I — Wild Rift NEWS (@wildriftNEWS) February 2, 2021

Leaked Wild Rift champion skins, to be revealed soon, officially

#1 - PROJECT skins

Here are the five possible upcoming Project skins for Vi, Zed, Ashe, Leona, and Yasuo.

Advertisement

Leaked Wild Rift PROJECT skins

#2 - Leona Skins

Possible Leona skins: Default Leona and Barbeque Leona

Leaked Wild Rift Leona skins

#3 - Katarina Skins

Possible Katarina skins: Default Katarina, Death Sworn Katarina, and Bilgewater Katarina.

Leaked Wild Rift Katarina skins

Advertisement

#4 - Diana Skins

Possible Diana skins: Default Diana, Dark Valkyrie Diana, and Infernal Diana.

Leaked Wild Rift Diana skins

#5 - Rakan Skins

Possible Rakan skins: Default Rakan, Cosmic Dawn Rakan, and Sweetheart Rakan.

Leaked Wild Rift Rakan skins

#6 - Xayah Skins

Possible Xayah skins: Default Xayah, SSG Xayah, and Sweetheart Xayah.

Leaked Wild Rift Xayah skins

Advertisement

#7 - Pantheon Skins

Possible Pantheon skins: Default Pantheon, Full Metal Pantheon, and Dragonslayer Pantheon.

Leaked Wild Rift Pantheon skins

Other leaked skins in Wild Rift

Several leaked skins of Wild Rift

Vayne (Valentine's Day skin)

(Valentine's Day skin) Sona (Valentine's Day skin)

(Valentine's Day skin) Panda Teemo

Warring Kingdoms Tryndamere

Warring Kingdoms Xin Zhao

Super Galaxy Shyvana

El Tigre Braum

Cutpurse Twisted Fate

Cutthroat Graves

This list of Wild Rift champion skins has not been confirmed by Riot Games and been reported by leakers.