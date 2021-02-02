New Wild Rift leaks show several exclusive champion skins that might arrive in upcoming updates

Recent Wild Rift leaks have displayed several champion skins that could be revealed in the upcoming updates.
As confirmed by Riot devs, Wild Rift patch 2.1 will see lots of exciting additions to the MOBA, featuring several new champions and skins.
The ongoing Lunar Beast event introduced six new skins for Miss Fortune, Alistar, Annie, Darius, Jarvan Iv, and Fiora.
The Lunar Beast attires will possibly be followed by the "PROJECT" skins for Vi, Zed, Ashe, Leona, and Yasuo. There were leaks for various other skins featuring Diana, Leona, Katarina, Pantheon, and others.
Leaked Wild Rift champion skins, to be revealed soon, officially
#1 - PROJECT skins
Here are the five possible upcoming Project skins for Vi, Zed, Ashe, Leona, and Yasuo.
#2 - Leona Skins
Possible Leona skins: Default Leona and Barbeque Leona
#3 - Katarina Skins
Possible Katarina skins: Default Katarina, Death Sworn Katarina, and Bilgewater Katarina.
#4 - Diana Skins
Possible Diana skins: Default Diana, Dark Valkyrie Diana, and Infernal Diana.
#5 - Rakan Skins
Possible Rakan skins: Default Rakan, Cosmic Dawn Rakan, and Sweetheart Rakan.
#6 - Xayah Skins
Possible Xayah skins: Default Xayah, SSG Xayah, and Sweetheart Xayah.
#7 - Pantheon Skins
Possible Pantheon skins: Default Pantheon, Full Metal Pantheon, and Dragonslayer Pantheon.
Other leaked skins in Wild Rift
- Vayne (Valentine's Day skin)
- Sona (Valentine's Day skin)
- Panda Teemo
- Warring Kingdoms Tryndamere
- Warring Kingdoms Xin Zhao
- Super Galaxy Shyvana
- El Tigre Braum
- Cutpurse Twisted Fate
- Cutthroat Graves
This list of Wild Rift champion skins has not been confirmed by Riot Games and been reported by leakers.