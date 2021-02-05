Best mobile phones to play Wild Rift in 2021

League of Legends: Wild Rift is still in its beta phase, growing in popularity worldwide with every new update and server expansion.

The League of Legends' mobile-based MOBA is one of the most popular mobile games in 2021 and continues to receive overwhelming responses from gamers worldwide.

me pic.twitter.com/XWPLmGsv4i — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) February 3, 2021

The League of Legends PC version had already gained a legendary tag in the world of professional Esports. With regular updates and improvisations, Riot now aims to give Wild Rift a similar standard.

#ICYMI League of Legends: Wild Rift is now in open beta testing and available in in Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea & Thailand. Download available via Google's Play Store on Android and Apple's App store on iOS. Full global release slated for 2021. https://t.co/ywb7ayNMvB — Bad Bear Mobile Gaming (@BB_MobileGaming) November 1, 2020

Wild Rift is a technically demanding game, and to experience the game's competitiveness to the fullest, it is essential to possess a well configured, smooth-running smartphone. The game is available to play for free both in the Android and iOS stores.

3 best mobile phones to play League of Legends in 2021

#3 - OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 8T (courtesy OnePlus)

OnePlus 8T is a gaming beast, a perfect pick for League of Legends: Wild Rift. The 5G enabled phone comes with a massive 6.55 inch 120 Hz Fluid AMOLED.

Wild Rift! — SNG Ryuh (@RyuhDK) April 12, 2020

The highlight of the smartphone lies in its powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Octa-Core processor and 8GB RAM. It has an efficient 4500 mAh battery, perfect for an uninterrupted Wild Rift marathon.

#2 - iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 pro Max (Image via Apple.Inc)

Apple devices are regular choices for Esports regulars because of the unparalleled stability and performance provided by the iOS platform. iPhone 12 pro-Max, Apple's latest smartphone, possesses a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED with a 1284 x 2778 resolution. It runs on an A14 Bionic Chip built on a 5-nanometer process.

thanks to the amazing teams at Apple and Riot for making this happen. looking forward to seeing @wildrift on iPhone 12!! #AppleEvent https://t.co/TZd7jADuZq — Ben Forbes (@draggles) October 13, 2020

The A14 chip makes it super efficient for running the game at high graphics and fps. Wild Rift has been fully optimized for the A14 too. At the iPhone 12 launch event, Apple called Riot devs out onto the stage to speak about the work they had been doing together.

Apple came through with a BIG gaming win!



Snagging @riotgames' League of Legends: Wild Rift for the iPhone 12. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/5K1vIEmSFp — Erin Ashley Simon (@erinasimon) October 13, 2020

According to Riot Games Executive Producer Michael Chow,

iPhone 12's A14 enables a brand new level of fidelity that you can't find on any other platform. With off-the-charts GPU performance and frames per second, you get amazing details and fluid gameplay - even in the most chaotic team fights".

#1 - Asus ROG Phone 3

Asus ROG Phone 3 (Image via Asus)

Asus ROG Phone 3 is undoubtedly the best smartphone pick for playing Wild Rift in 2021. It is a complete gaming-centric device that comes with a 6.59-inch full HD+ AMOLED display.

The mobile phone also runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor offering the best possible gaming experience. The 7-magnet stereo loudspeakers are perfect for an ecstatic gaming ambiance and support side charging that allows un-interrupted play.

Adding on to all positives, Asus ROG Phone 3 has a rapid 144Hz refresh rate, which is more than twice as fluid as its 60Hz iOS rival.

Minimum requirements to play Wild Rift on Mobile

Image via Apple.inc

Android Phones:

Operating System: Android 4.4 and above

Memory: 1.5 GB RAM

CPU: 1.5 GHz quad-core (32-bit or 64-bit)

GPU: PowerVR GT7600

Apple Phones:

Operating system: iOS 9 and above

Memory: 2GB RAM

CPU: 1.8 GHz dual-core (Apple A9)

GPU: PowerVR GT7600

The requirements are thus, not something heavily demanding and should run easily on most smartphones around the world. Riot's decision to re-work Wild Rift separately for mobiles and not just port down League of Legends' PC version has made it playable on a wide array of mobile devices.