Here is how Wild Rift's Mirrored Map can be disabled

League of Legends: Wild Rift is still in its beta phase, growing in popularity worldwide with every new update and server expansion.

Riot Games have still kept few in-game secrets that could possibly come up once Wild Rift reaches a larger area. Options like FPS enhancers and disabling the mirrored maps are yet to be officially added to the game's settings menu.

It's easy to lose yourself in the dark rivers, green laneways, and thick jungles of Wild Rift—especially when you play on the mirrored side of the map.



Always check your minimap to get your bearings. pic.twitter.com/BcdZYIonMN — League of Legends: Wild Rift Philippines (@wildriftPHL) December 3, 2020

Many fans had expressed their problems with mirrored maps in MOBA, as the location of map objectives changed due to the mirroring.

Image via Riot Games

Even though this does not create any massive problems in terms of gameplay, it might create some sort of graphical ambiguity. A Redditor named IzFlippy, in one of his posts, raised concerns about the issue:

" Hi! I am a League of Legends PC player, and I have a bit of a concern about how mirrored maps are going to be implemented in Wild Rift. I played different Mobile MOBA such as Mobile Legends, Heroes Evolved, Arena of Valor, and Marvel Super War. I want to focus on the difference between the mirrored maps of Mobile Legends and Marvel Super War."

"I noticed that in Mobile Legends, players in side lanes (i.e marksman vs marksman) can't really face each other because of the mirrored map where the marksmen always go bot lane and offlane players go to top lane, it is disappointing to see in mobile legends that most of the time, marksmen always faces the offlane players due to the reversed map."

Mirror Map Disabled (Image via Riot Games)

Wild Rifters can finally take a breath, as a few gaming enthusiasts and coders have found a method to disable mirrored maps. The best part is, no third-party application is required, and the changes can be made from the game codes itself.

Disabling Mirrored Maps in Wild Rift

Wild Rift Map (Image via Riot Games)

League of Legends PC players are familiar with Baron Lane being on the top of the map and Dragon Lane at the bottom. But in the case of Wild Rift, the lanes swap for one team, as the maps are mirrored. This might create some confusion for players who are used to to PC gaming.

Are you going to keep the jungle the way it is or do you intend to reverse it? When the map is mirrored and the dragon is on the top, there should also be the Red Buff and not the Blue Buff. — Gabriel Henrique (@bi3l_h) June 17, 2020

Step-by-step procedure to disable mirrored maps in Wild Rift:

1) The mobile phone should be connected to a Personal Computer. Wild Rift's game folder needs to be accessed at first, from the internal storage.

2) Then the following go-through needs to be followed,

Folder Android ⇒ data ⇒ com.riotgames.league.wildrift ⇒ files ⇒SaveData ⇒ Local.

3) Then in "Local", the "Settings" file needs to be located. The "Settings" file needs to be copied and pasted on the desktop.

4) Next, the "Settings" file needs to be opened with a notepad where a line reading "blockCameraRotate": false," could be found. The same needs to be carefully changed to "blockCameraRotate": true,".

5) Then the edited file needs to be saved and must be copied back to overwrite the "Settings" file.

6) The mirror map settings get disabled.

7) The mirror maps can be re-enabled any time by changing the "blockCameraRotate" value to "false".