League of Legends reveals skins and welcomes Beezahar, Yuubee, and Bee'Maw to the Bee-team

Riot Games are all set to create a buzz in the League of Legends community as they reveal bee-themed skins for Yuumi, Malzahar, and Kog’Maw.

According to Riot's latest "P-Bee-E" update tweet, Yuubee, Beezahar, and Bee'Maw are soon making their way to the League of Legends' Bee-team.

This P-Bee-E preview is sweeter than honey🍯

🐝Yuubee

🐝Beezahar

🐝Bee'Maw pic.twitter.com/1NCW3U8OZq — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) February 17, 2021

However, the black and yellow attire is not new to fans. The Bee theme already has four existing skins in the game, with Beekeeper Singed, Beemo, Yellow Jacket Shen, and Stinger Akali. Now with three more additions, Riot has successfully expanded their buzzy hive.

The League of Legends Bee-Team (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

The bright, high-quality bee-skins provide each champion with exciting new in-game animations and effects. With the Bee team now expanding to seven members, fans can expect various upcoming lores and exciting tales featuring the thematic.

League of Legends' Bee-Team grows larger with the inclusion of Yuumi, Malzahar, and Kog’Maw

The bee-cosmetics bring in different motifs and thematics featuring the three popular champions. Even-though the official splash-art shows a glimpse of Yuumi's magical book, the animation reveals that Yuubee will instead float on a sunflower rather than her book.

Bee'Maw officially wins the "Most adorable skin in League of Legends" award. This is it folks, it can't get any better than this. — RoboSpark725 (@RoboSpark725) February 17, 2021

A bee-like creature also replaces Malzahar’s Voidling, and all its ability animations feature the theme of honey. Kog'Maw, in his cute bee-attire, does not spit out gross slime; instead, the ADC champion uses honey to slow down his opponents.

The new Bee-skins: Yuubee, Beezahar, Bee'Maw

#1 - Yuubee (Yuumi-Bee)

Yuubee in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

#2 - Beezahar (Bee-Malzahar)

Beezahar in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

#3 - Bee'Maw (Bee-Kog'Maw)

Bee'Maw in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

Riot Games cheer up the League of Legends players with a jolly Bee-theme.

League of Legends' 2021 season started with more serious events and themes like The Ruined King, Lunar Beast, Crystal Rose, and Withered Rose. With such bee-themed skin introductions, Riot must be looking forward to calming down the gloomy Summoner's Rift.

You can call them the BEE team, they'll make it to the top! Who's ready to swarm?🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝 pic.twitter.com/gfKYJ6Mjw5 — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) February 17, 2021

The new bee-skins will hit the Public Beta Environment shortly. After a couple of weeks of PBE testing, the theme is expected to get its official release on Wednesday, March 3, with League of Legends patch 11.5.