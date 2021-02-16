3 exciting Katarina mechanics that players need to abuse in League of Legends Season 11

Katarina is already considered one of the most overpowered champions in League of Legends Season 11.

With all the buffs now enabled for her ability kit in League of Legends patch 11.4, this is the best possible time for Katarina mains to abuse the lanes with the Sinister blade.

The problem remains, Katarina is disgustingly overpowered, currently, one of the best midlaners in the game across all elos, while Samira is average at best. — BitterBlossom🌈 (@Butter__Blossom) February 10, 2021

Katarina is a mid-laner in League of Legends, considering her in-built ability kit. However, with her splendid adaptive skill set, she has the potential to outclass many top laners and bot laners. She is also effective in the support role.

Famous YouTuber and Katarina one-trick Kevin "Katlife" Lee recently posted a video on his YouTube channel featuring the versatile champion's three unique mechanics. These mechanics can be very effective during team fights as well as in solo take-ons.

3 unique Katarina mechanics that can be used in League of Legends

kat mechanics are a beautiful thing pic.twitter.com/2ccygaEyC2 — Katlaifu (@KatlifeLoL) February 11, 2021

#1 Rocketbelt Dash Cancel

Hextech Rocketbelt allows Katarina to dash in normal conditions (Screengrab via Katlife YouTube channel - League of Legends )

Hextech Rocketbelt has been a pretty popular item in League of Legends. A lot of pro players prefer using Rocketbelts in their build paths because of their heavy dashing, utility and penetrative abilities.

A triggered Rocketbelt unleashes an arc of rockets, dashing the champion in the target direction with a unique animation. However, Katarina possesses a unique mechanic through which she can stay in place even after getting a dash via Rocketbelt. The enemy who is hit deals the same amount of damage (141 magic) but the dash animation gets canceled out without de-stabilizing Katarina's position.

Katarina can cancel her Protobelt dash when timed right (Screengrab via Katlife YouTube channel- League of Legends)

This mechanic is not about hitting all the rockets but making sure Katarina stays in place during the combos. To execute this mechanic perfectly, a player needs to be prompt with his/her timing during execution.

The Hextech Rocketbelt must be activated almost simultaneously with her E/W- trigger for a perfect dash-cancel.

#2 The well-placed Dagger

Katarina's Q allows her daggers to bounce-off and drop at a certain fixed location in normal conditions (Screengrab via Katlife YouTube channel- League of Legends)

Katarina's Q - Bouncing Blade allows her to throw a dagger at a target. After hitting the target, the dagger then bounces to nearby enemies before ricocheting onto the ground.

When a specific target is hit with Katarina's Q, there is a fixed distance behind the target where the dagger lands after bouncing off. As programmed by Riot devs, this particular distance is not dependent on Katarina's launching position in League of Legends.

However, with a unique mechanic, Katarina can make her dagger bounce off and drop at a point closer than the programmed distance. To enable the same, her Q should be launched at the moment when Katarina is exactly on top of the target. As a result of this, the dagger bounces off and drops at a very close distance, almost near the feet of the target.

Advertisement

A perfectly timed Q lets Katarina bounce-off her daggers to a spot much closer than in regular conditions (Screengrab via Katlife YouTube channel- League of Legends)

One good way to execute this Katarina mechanic is by following these steps:

Trigger the W - Preparation.

Land on top of the enemy by using her E - Shunpo.

Trigger Q, when Katarina is exactly on top of her enemy.

Then execute Auto-E-Auto to complete the full combo.

This mechanic guarantees a perfect Q-strike for Katarina and allows her to deal heavy damage to an enemy through unique combos within a very short time.

#3 E-Auto Flash

Katarina's ability kit is programmed in a way that allows default auto-triggering when pressing a Q. Thus, her auto - Voracity is executed every time she triggers her Bouncing Blade.

The unique E-Auto Flash mechanic allows Katarina to use the default auto-attack program even when using a flash with her Q. To execute this, the timing must be perfect.

The steps to execute the E-Auto Flash mechanic are:

Hit the Q aiming a target.

Just when Katarina reaches the target, trigger Flash in the direction of choice.

The Flash-triggering must be done before the auto gets enabled.

A well timed E-Auto Flash (Screengrab via Katlife YouTube channel- League of Legends)

Due to this unique mechanic, Katarina will be able to deal auto-damage to an enemy without staying at his/her close range. This mechanic also has other practical applications during team fights, especially while escaping tower-shots or monster attacks.