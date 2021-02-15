Results and standings of League of Legends LEC Spring 2021 Week 4: The fantastic Fnatic's winning streak continues 

Week 4 of League of Legends LEC Spring 2021 has concluded.

All ten European teams have played nine matches each since the fourth round of the League of Legends LEC 2021 clash.

Rogue and G2 once again held pole position in the championship table with seven wins each. Rogue's second defeat of the tournament came in W4D2 from none other than G2.

The table-toppers are followed by the in-form Fnatic, currently on a four-game winning streak.

The fourth League of Legends match of the day between Fnatic and Excel Esports had to be replayed due to an in-game bug resulting in a lot of controversies.

The game was paused midway through and had to be rescheduled at the end of the day. Fnatic had the last laugh, making it two wins out of two for the week.

#LEC Update:

As an update: About a half hour ago, @EXCEL reported a gameplay bug which was confirmed by our League Officials. Excel were hence offered a Chronobreak by our Head Referee, which they accepted. — Maximilian Peter Schmidt (@RiotMAXtheX) February 13, 2021

Schalke had a devastating week 4, losing its games against Astralis and MAD Lions. It now stands fourth in the championship table along with MAD Lions and Excel Esports.

Advertisement

Vitality is having its worst ever LEC season. It is on a seven-game losing streak. It stands last in the table, registering just one win and eight defeats in its League of Legends LEC 2021 record.

Week 5 of the LEC Spring 2021 will commence on February 19th. The matches will be played in League of Legend's newest patch, 11.4.

League of Legends LEC 2021 Spring split: Week 4 highlights

Advertisement

The LEC 2021 Spring Split standings after Week 4

Fnatic take down Excel Esports after an extended pause and controversial remake

The game between Fnatic and XL will certainly be recorded as one of the most controversial games in the history of League of Legends European Championship.

Fnatic had the upper hand from the very first minute of the game. It had already secured a dragon soul, a 700 gold lead, and a killscore advantage of 20-8. Suddenly, a game-breaking bug around the 34th minute, featuring Samira, forced the game to come to a halt.

#LEC Update:



There was an issue which caused Samira’s Ultimate Inferno Trigger to not get cancelled when entering the revive-state from Guardian Angel during a team-fight. Instead Samira kept channeling her ultimate without players being able to interact with her. — Maximilian Peter Schmidt (@RiotMAXtheX) February 13, 2021

The combination of Samira and Guardian Angel failed due to the bug, and the game had to be stopped abruptly. LEC Commissioner Maximillian Schmidt provided this statement:

Advertisement

“The incident that occurred is that Samira used her ultimate and when she was killed, she should have entered the Guardian Angel and should have been revived. Unfortunately, that wasn't the case, and she kept channeling her ultimate.”

In this case, Elias “Upset” Lipp's Samira continued to channel her R - Inferno Trigger through the animation for Guardian Angel. The full channel of the bugged ultimate was enough to kill XL’s top laner, Felix " Kryze " Hellström, which instantly demanded a halt to the game.

Commissioner Schmidt further stated:

“What happens in that process is that the atrophy determines whether or not the implications of the bug that is occurring are significant enough to justify a Chronobreak. In this specific instance, the atrophy deemed that the bug was of severe enough importance to offer the Chronobreak to Excel. In this case, though, the Chronobreak, unfortunately, was not able to be executed.”

Section 8.8.1 of the official League of Legends LEC rulebook:

“League Officials will determine whether either or both teams were significantly disadvantaged by the bug, and any significantly disadvantaged team will be offered the opportunity to remake the game.”

Advertisement

Excel Esports requested the LEC officials for a rematch of the League of Legends contest as chronobreak was not possible for execution. The match had to be replayed and was comfortably won by Fnatic.

G2 Esports and Rogue continued their dominance, finishing top of the table after week 4 of LEC Spring 2021

Rogue's second defeat of the tournament came against G2 Esports on the last matchday of week 4. Both, G2 and Rogue, are now tied for first position in the League of Legends LEC 2021 championship table with seven wins each.

The game against Rogue was a real statement from G2. Many doubted its ability to perform against Rogue in the lead-up to this League of Legends series. The performance went a long way to silencing the doubters.

G2's next game will be against Astralis on February 19th, where it will look to pull ahead of Rogue and secure sole possession of first place in the LEC. Rogue, on the other hand, will face Misfits in the first match of week 5. It will try to hold on to its 4-week lead.