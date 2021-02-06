Fnatic pulls off a fantastic victory against Astralis in League of Legends LEC Spring 2021

League of Legends fans got to see a mind-boggling kill-rampage in the last game of LEC Spring 2021's W3D1 between Fnatic and Astralis.

After facing a narrow loss last gameweek, Fnatic was desperate to turn the points table around. It achieved that successfully with a storming win over Astralis. Fnatic now stands fourth in the table, with three wins after six matches.

Astralis is still in search of some forward momentum as it lost its fifth game of the tournament. Astralis will have its toughest game of the season against the in-form Rogue in the next fixture.

Fnatic has had a tumultuous offseason. The European League of Legends heavyweights had a lot to prove going into the LEC 2021.

The loss of big names like Martin "Rekkles" Larsson and Tim " Nemesis " Lipovšek had a big impact on Fnatic's roster shortly before the new season began.

After its win against Astralis, Fnatic is back in the title race. They are set to face G2, the table-toppers, in the last game of gameweek 3.

Fnatic thrashed Astralis to claim the fourth spot after W3D1 of League of Legends LEC 2021

Image via LEC - League of Legends

The last League of Legends clash of the day was in favor of Astralis from the first minute of the game.

Astralis' bot laner Jesper "Jeskla" Klarin Strömberg made an early roam to get first blood. Fnatic, lead by jungler Oskar "Selfmade" Boderek responded strongly.

After the 10-minute mark, the game turned into a kill fest. There were18 kills within 15 minutes. None of the teams looked stable at one point in time. The sloppy play between Fnatic and Astralis was clear by looking at the gold difference.

Gold Difference after 23 minutes into the game (Image via LEC - League of Legends)

After 28 minutes of a 44-kill bloodbath, Fnatic finally came out on top. The game was decided mainly on the superiority of teamfights. It was a "disgraceful" display from the European League of Legends squads.

Fnatic's top laner Gabriël "Bwipo" Rau had this to say in the post-match interview:

This really was a disgraceful performance by both teams. In the end, Fnatic got another point on the board, but gameplay like this is not going to be enough going forward. It’s the same mistakes we’ve seen since the beginning of the split: overaggressive plays, sloppy executions, and some very questionable plays all around.

For today, getting the victory was the important part. Sure, the game was bad and we could sit here all night and flame their performance, but we are still early in the season and in the end, it really doesn’t matter until the playoffs roll-up. A victory is a victory and tomorrow is a new day and Fnatic will have another shot at cleaning up their play.

Fnatic's Turkish mid-laner Yasin "Nisqy" Dinçer was the most valuable player of the match after a strong performance with Azir in the late game.