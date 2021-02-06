Schalke 04 shocks Rogue to continue winning streak at League of Legends LEC Spring 2021

After annexing G2 Esport's unbeaten streak last weekend, Schalke 04 kept up their giant-slaying role with a win over Rogue in the W3D1 of League of Legends' LEC Spring 2021.

In back-to-back weeks, the German esports heavyweights have given two undefeated teams their first losses of the LEC 2021 season. With their win over Rogue, Schalke's winning streak extended to three.

They comfortably stand third in the table after four wins and two losses.

On the other hand, Rogue still tops the LEC table after their first defeat in the League of Legends European Championship 2021. They hold the pole position after five wins in six games.

Schalke 04 outclass Rogue in Week 3 of the League of Legends LEC 2021

The early game was relatively calm as Schalke and Rogue traded blows and saw the gold graph fluctuate for the first 20 minutes. Both teams played safe until the 21-minute mark, when the former clinched a crucial teamfight victory near the drake pit.

Schalke did not look back and started dominating the map. Even when Rogue managed to highlight the late game by capturing Baron, Schalke stood out with a four-for-one teamfight to close out the match.

Thanks for player of the game 😇 couldn’t do it without the nice engages of my team though — Felix (@S04Abbedagge) February 5, 2021

It took 32 minutes for Schalke to destroy Rogue's nexus. Felix "Abbedagge" Braun was deservingly selected as the game's MVP after his brilliant Orianna-showcase at the mid lane.

He registered an impressive K/D/A of 4/0/9 and did not allow his lane opponent Lucian to stand a chance throughout the game.

Schalke is now just one game behind Rogue and G2 for a share of the first spot. They will look to cap off a perfect 2-0 week for the second week in a row when they return to the Rift tomorrow for a matchup with Misfits.

Rogue will face G2 in a clash of table-toppers on February 12th in the fourth game week of the League of Legends LEC 2021. Before that, they will look to finish off Week 3 with a win over "last boy" Astralis.