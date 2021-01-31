Week 2 talking points and standings: League of Legends LEC Spring 2021

Week 2 of League of Legends LEC Spring 2021 has concluded.

Each team has played five matches after the second round of the League of Legends clash. Rogue stands on top of the table, having not lost a single game. They are followed by G2 Esports at the second spot with four wins and one loss.

G2's only defeat in the LEC Spring 2021 came against Schalke 04 on Saturday. The in-form German heavyweights stand third in the table along with MAD Lions.

The frenetic form of Fnatic continued, loosing on the second matchday. Fnatic now hold the fifth spot in the championship table along with Excel Esports, Misfits Gaming, and SK Gaming.

Astralis and Vitality are yet to find any form. Both teams share the ninth spot with four losses.

Advertisement

Week 3 of League of Legends LEC Spring 2021 is scheduled to commence on February 5th.

League of Legends LEC 2021 Spring split: Week 2 highlights

LEC 2021 Spring Split standings after Week 2

Rogue goes into LEC 2021's third week undefeated

At the end of Week 2, only one team in the League of Legends European Championship remained undefeated. Rogue defeated Misfits and Vitality to increase their winning streak to five.

French bot laner Steven " Hans Sama " Liv was MVP once again.

Advertisement

Hans Sama with his third consecutive MVP in LEC Spring 2021 (Image via Riot Games)

They will face Schalke and Astralis in Week 3. They will definitely be looking forward to keep up their winning run.

Schalke's stunning display against G2 Esports in W2D2

Image via LEC - League of Legends

Not many League of Legends fans expected the clash between Schalke 04 and G2 Esports to be close. Everyone anticipated another dominant victory for G2 Esports, but the boys in blue proved everyone wrong by handing the perennial LEC champions their first loss of the year.

Time to make Schalke's football team look good in comparison



🔴 https://t.co/tU83rNfmHx pic.twitter.com/cyLJnBsVGJ — G2 Esports (@G2esports) January 30, 2021

Advertisement

G2 Esports came into W2D2 with a lot of confidence after winning four straight games against MAD Lions, SK Gaming, Excel Esports, and Astralis. Schalke had other ideas.

Schalke took an early lead in the bottom lane and snowballed through the match with brilliant strategic play. They never allowed G2 Esports to come back into the game and clinched their third victory in the League of Legends LEC Spring 2021.