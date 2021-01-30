Results for League of Legends LEC Spring Split 2021 W2D1: G2 and Rogue remain undefeated

G2 Esports and Rogue continued their unbeaten run, while SK Gaming faced their third consecutive defeat in League of Legends LEC Spring 2021.

Why not both ? — Chocapik, Non letal (@Chocapik7z) January 29, 2021

The first day of LEC's second week featured brilliant team battles and solo-kills among 10 European heavyweights. Some shockers followed as well. Just when Fnatic fans started losing hope after two successive defeats in Week 1, they started finding their form.

After two consecutive victories, Fnatic stands third in the table along with MAD Lions, Schalke, and Misfits. The last spot in the table is shared by Astralis, Excel Esports, Sk Gaming, and Vitality, with just one win in each of their registers.

All matches were telecasted live on LEC official Twitch and YouTube channels in ten different languages.

League of Legends LEC 2021: Week 2 Day 1

The first day of the second week of LEC 2021 oversaw five matches with ten European League of Legends teams in action. The matches that took place on W2D1 were:

MAD Lions vs Excel Esports - MAD Lions emerged victorious in a 27-minute game of League of Legends.

- MAD Lions emerged victorious in a 27-minute game of League of Legends. Schalke 04 vs SK Gaming - Schalke secured a 32-minute victory.

- Schalke secured a 32-minute victory. G2 Esports vs Astralis - G2 secured a comfortable victory in the 33rd minute.

- G2 secured a comfortable victory in the 33rd minute. Misfits Gaming vs Rogue - Rogue came out victorious in this 34-minute duel.

- Rogue came out victorious in this 34-minute duel. Vitality vs Fnatic - Fnatic emerged victorious in the last game of the day. It was a 34-minute bout of League of Legends.

The first game of the day between MAD and XL was close. Excel Esports made a promising start. They got a few kills and took over objectives in the match's early stages.

MAD Lions turned the game around after the 15-minute mark. As MAD made it out of the laning phase, they did not look back. MAD clinched their second win of the tournament, defeating Excel Esports in the 27th minute. MAD's bot laner Matyáš " Carzzy " Orság was the MVP of the day's opening game.

The second game between Schalke and SK Gaming saw an end-to-end display of strategic play. Schalke's star jungler Erberk “Gilius” Demir was the MVP of the game with his brilliant Pantheon-showcase.

Gilius, Gilius, King of Pantheon,

Let‘s go to Worlds and even beyond! @GiliusLoL get‘s the MVP and casually buries his opponents in the post-game interview 👀 pic.twitter.com/icdTEkTs4M — Schalke 04 Esports (@S04Esports) January 29, 2021

SK fought hard till the very end, but it was Schalke 04 who had the last laugh. Schalke found their second win in League of Legends LEC 2021, while SK Gaming is still searching for luck after their 3rd consecutive defeat.

4 MSI Champions > 1 MSI Champion pic.twitter.com/cpuhzVyKKe — LEC (@LEC) January 29, 2021

G2 and Rogue kept dominating LEC Spring 2021 as they won their fourth game in a row, defeating Astralis and Misfits. G2's jungler Marcin "Jankos" Jankowski and Rogue's bot laner Steven " Hans Sama " Liv were elected as MVPs in their respective games.

The last match of the day between Vitality and Fnatic saw an explosive 35-kill League of Legends tie. The match was close from the very first minute. However, it was the revived Fnatic that emerged victorious after 34 minutes.

You can nerf a champ but you can't nerf the player.@selfmade_LoL is your @AMD MVP for the second game in a row. pic.twitter.com/CbIZOZQRrJ — FNATIC (@FNATIC) January 29, 2021

Fnatic's jungler Oskar "Selfmade" Boderek was awarded the MVP for the second consecutive time in LEC 2021.