League of Legends LEC Spring 2021 Week 3 results and standings: Fnatic and Schalke upset table-toppers 

Week 3 of League of Legends LEC Spring 2021 has concluded.

Each team has played seven matches after the third round of the League of Legends clash. Rogue still stands on top of the table, losing one game earlier this week. They are followed by the 'God-mode' Schalke 04 and G2 Esports in second position with five wins and two losses each.

The fantastic form of Fnatic continued as they dominated the week 2 table-toppers G2 to clinch their fourth victory of League of Legends LEC 2021. Fnatic is now fourth in the table, sharing the spot with Excel Esports and MAD Lions.

Astralis and Misfits are still searching for some forward momentum as both the European squads lost their fourth consecutive LEC games in a row. After week 3, Misfits Gaming stands 8th in the table, followed by Astralis and Vitality, sharing the last spot.

Week 4 of LEC Spring 2021 is scheduled to commence on February 12th. The matches will be played in the League of Legends patch 11.3.

League of Legends LEC 2021 Spring split: Week 3 highlights

LEC 2021 Spring Split standings after Week 3

Schalke comfortably took Misfits down after upsetting the table-toppers in successive gameweeks

Image via Schalke 04 Esports

After annexing Rogue's unbeaten streak last day, Schalke comfortably took down Misfits Gaming in the second matchday of League of Legends LEC 2021 Spring Week 3.

The Germans have now extended their winning streak to four after their stunning bottom lane display against Misfits on Saturday. Schalke's ADC Matúš "Neon" Jakubčík and support Dino "LIMIT" Tot look like one of the best duos the LEC has to offer.

Very Happy 🥰🥰 — Sergen Çelik (@BrokenBlade) February 6, 2021

It did not take more than 32 minutes for Schalke to destroy Misfit's nexus with a dominant performance, claiming to be one of the best LEC teams so far. Top laner Sergen "Broken Blade" Çelik won the MVP with 46.8% of the votes after his brilliant Gangplank showcase.

The revived Fnatic handed G2 Esports their first defeat in LEC 2021

Image via LEC - League of Legends

The rivalry between G2 and Fnatic is one of the oldest in the European League of Legends. The fixture is heavily discussed among the League of Legends community since all the LEC’s regional finals have been a Fnatic-vs-G2 affair since the 2019 Summer Split.

Fnatic has a bad record of often choking against their age-old rivals. This year seemed to be no different as they lost their star ADC Martin "Rekkles" Larsson to G2 earlier. Fans did not expect much from Fnatic's new roster, and they expectedly started the LEC 2021 Spring in bad shape.

Finally, Fnatic proved all their doubters wrong with a 29-minute takedown of the in-form G2 squad. The game started with messy plays from both sides. The top lane was a hotspot from the first minute into the game after first blood went to G2's Martin "Wunder" Hansen. Both junglers focussed on the top side of the map as well.

G2 was looking good when suddenly, technical issues interrupted the play. The match was forced into a pause in the 10th minute due to disconnection issues, and it, unfortunately, gave a break to G2's flow. Fnatic took full advantage of the pause and pulled themselves into the lead with a masterful outplay by Yasin "Nisqy" Dinçer's Azir in the mid lane.

Who was your @Kia_Worldwide Player of the Game in @FNATIC's win against @G2esports? — LEC (@LEC) February 6, 2021

I am the Volibear — Bwipo (@Bwipo) February 6, 2021

Though, the Nisqy masterclass did not stop Gabriël "Bwipo" Rau from winning the MVP of the game with 87% of the public votes. The Fnatic top laner put on a dominating masterclass on Volibear, expertly maneuvering teamfights to deliver unexpected one-shots to G2’s backline.

Rogue ended the gameweek staying on top with a victory over "last boy" Astralis.

Image via LEC - League of Legends

Rogue took down Astralis comfortably in the third week of the 2021 LEC Spring Split with a dominant performance from top laner Andrei "Odoamne" Pascu.

Rogue took advantage of Astralis' inexperience and lack of vision from the first minute into the game. Once the fourth drake spawned, Astralis tried to pick it up by tunneling. But Rogue had set up a brilliant trap with Odoamne.

The top laner jumped into a bush in the pit with the blast cone's help before quickly using his flash-ultimate combo. It helped Rogue to snatch the winning points after a couple of minutes comfortably.