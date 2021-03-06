League of Legends patch 11.6 PBE updates introduce new Battle Academia skins, set of chromas and summoner icons

League of Legends' patch 11.6 has hit the PBE, and its notes reveal the introduction of a bunch of new cosmetics and visuals for five champions.

League of Legends fans got a first glance at the new Battle Academia skins for Caitlyn, Wukong, Garen, Yone, and Leona in the PBE preview. All the skins follow a similar theme - that of a futuristic school, teaching its students to fend for themselves. The champions' clothing consists of ties, uniforms, and knit sweaters, all of which reflect their days of training.

According to Surrender@20's PBE preview, each of these champions will also possess their own set of chromas and summoner icons. This new squad of five will join a pre-existing set of Battle Academia champions, consisting of Ezreal, Jayce, Katarina, and Lux. Battle Professor Graves and Battle Principal Yuumi also fit into the same alternate universe.

The new Battle Academia skins, chromas and icons to be revealed in the upcoming League of Legends patch

#1 - Battle Academia Caitlyn

Image via Riot Games - League of Legends

Skin:

Image via Riot Games - League of Legends

Lore:

"A feared and respected second year, head of the Luminary Club, and class president of Labrys God-Weapon Academy. Caitlyn enrolled herself in the famously troubled school specifically to whip the delinquents there into prime fighting shape, hoping to one day become the greatest battlefield general in history. With her perfect record, she's not too far off."

Chromas:

Image via Riot Games - League of Legends

Cost: 1820 RP (Legendary)

#2 - Battle Academia Garen

Image via Riot Games - Wild Rift

Skin:

Image via Riot Games - League of Legends

Lore:

"'Brother' to Lux, Garen is the only biological child of his family, but was neglected from an early age as his parents spent all their time developing the god-weapon fragment that would one day become their daughter. As he vented his anger in increasingly delinquent ways, Labrys sought him out for enrollment, where he eventually joined the Battle Club."

Chromas:

Image via Riot Games - League of Legends

Cost: 1350 RP

#3 - Battle Academia Leona

Image via Riot Games - League of Legends

Skin:

Image via Riot Games - League of Legends

Lore:

"An oddly cheery member of Labrys Academy's Battle Club, Leona's dark side comes out in combat, when her motherly, protective persona is utterly replaced by bloodlust. The change is so dramatic that even the most violent students tend to stay on her good side, hoping to avoid her wrath."

Chromas:

Image via Riot Games - League of Legends

Cost: 1350 RP

#4 - Battle Academia Wukong

Image via LEC - League of Legends

Skin:

Image via Riot Games - League of Legends

Lore:

"A consummate troublemaker and prankster, Wukong has failed out of every high school in the region, eventually washing out into Labrys as an 'enrollment of last resort'. A naturally gifted fighter in the Battle Club, he still hasn't learned discipline, and only listens to Caitlyn because she can beat him up."

Chromas:

Image via Riot Games - League of Legends

Cost: 1350 RP

#5 - Battle Academia Yone

Image via Riot Games - League of Legends

Skin:

Image via Riot Games - League of Legends

Lore:

"Yone is a brooding, quiet member of the Assassin Club, one whose morose and serious attitude belies the colossal chip on his shoulder. The bad blood between him and his brother is well known, and even speaking about it casually has been known to invoke Yone's fury-- something Caitlyn has picked up on for her own purposes."

Chromas:

Image via Riot Games - League of Legends

Cost: 1350 RP

#6 - Battle Academia Leona Prestige

Skin:

Image via Riot Games - League of Legends

Lore:

"After being selected for the yearly cross-academy tournament, Leona sharpened her combat prowess almost every free moment she had, knowing she had to beat out other top-ranking students from rival schools like Durandal, Babylon, Amrita, and Sharur. Her bloodlust now honed and her shield at the ready, she will pummel anyone who challenges her into a meaty pulp."

Cost: 100 Prestige Points

Summoner Icons

The upcoming Battle Academia summoner icons for Caitlyn, Wukong, Garen, Yone, and Leona (Image via Riot Games)

After a couple of weeks of testing, fans will likely be able to get their hands on each of these new scholastic visuals, with the next patch coming up on March 17th.

The new "Shook" emote (Image via Surrender@20)

The tentative "Shook" emote also has a place on the PBE. However, some of these updates are mere speculation as of now, as they are yet to be confirmed by Riot.