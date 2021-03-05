Additional Katarina buffs might be on the way to League of Legends' upcoming patch 

League of Legends patch 11.6 has already hit the PBE and Kataina might be on her way to getting yet another stack of buffs in the upcoming update.

Along with Katarina, two other champions, Warwick and Urgot could be in line for some substantial buffs as well. The buffs will mainly feature a few of the runes' attributes and their effects on champion abilities.

Katarina is considered to be one of the most overpowered champions in League of Legends. Her build-path versatility, application of on-hit effects, and combination of abilities make her unmatchable when compared to other in-game assassins.

... Katarina buffs again? Pls Spider tell me that this is just a joke... — ⚔️☠️💀Raaven The Red💀☠️⚔️ (@RaavenR) March 3, 2021

Thus, there has been a lot of online criticism surrounding the Katarina buff as she is already massively overpowered. Sinister Blade has received further positive tweaks in patch 11.4 as well.

katarina oneshotting every single champion after they buff her the fifth time pic.twitter.com/vn4v5wawT5 — jodie comer (@evetheestallion) March 3, 2021

So, fans believe that Riot should now give Katarina a break as there are other champions who need some serious buffs to stay relevant in League of Legends.

Riot might be experimenting with Katarina, Warwick, and Urgot buffs on League of Legends' PBE

Image via Riot Games - League of Legends

According to Surrander@20's mod and game designer, Spideraxe30, Riot is currently at the stage of testing a few champions for League of Legends' upcoming patch 11.6. Tentative tweaks are targeted toward these champions' on-hit effects and interactions with runes like Conqueror.

There are some Katarina, Warwick and Urgot buffs on PBE, each tick of damage from Katarina's ult, Warwick's ult and Urgot's W now count as a separate instance of damage, meaning they can stack things like Conqueror or trigger Eclipse with them now, Urgot already did for Conq. — Spideraxe (@Spideraxe30) March 3, 2021

These changes will see Katarina’s R - Death Lotus, Warwick’s R - Infinite Duress, and Urgot’s W- Purge counting as separate instances of damage.

IIRC it already does so for Warwick on live, so it's mostly just how things are like coded but Eclipse Warwick might be the way — Spideraxe (@Spideraxe30) March 3, 2021

For example, Urgot, with the buff, will be able to trigger Phase Rush or Electrocute off of just three attacks. The champion won't just stack Conqueror with Purge, he will also be able to use items like Eclipse, Ravenous Hydra, and Muramana to his advantage.

Why the fuck would you buff AGAIN Katarina? She has 51% winrate with 30% prescence (20% ban and 10% pick). It's just stupid at this point. Isn't she supposed to be hard to play? Wasn't the reason some champs have low winrate like Azir because they are supposed to be HARD? Please. — Pierre (@justpierretw) March 3, 2021

But the main point of concern for the fans is all about the necessity of these buffs. According to OP.GG, Katarina has a 52% win rate in the mid lane. Warwick and Urgot both have over 50% win rates in their respective lanes as well.

But the fact is, neither Katarina, Warwick, or Urgot have made an appearance in competitive play this season and these minor buffs might change the scenario.

You don't often see a Katarina in a competitive game. But what you see even less is a Katarina getting a solo kill in competitive 🤯 @Marrow_Ooze #BL2021 pic.twitter.com/8Ot9kfhRcR — Proximus esports (@proximusesports) January 25, 2021

According to the League of Legends 2021 patch schedule,11.6 is set to go live on Wednesday, 18 March. These changes, however, are in a stage of speculation and have yet to be confirmed by Riot.