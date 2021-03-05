Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Everything you need to know about Katarina's Challenge in Wild Rift

Katarina
Katarina's Challenge in Wild Rift started on the 4th of March and will run till the 10th of March (Screengrab via Wild Rift)
Sayantan ChÖwdhury
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified 28 min ago
Feature
Advertisement

Katarina's Challenge was the most awaited event in Wild Rift's patch 2.1, and it is now finally live in the game.

Players can acquire the Sinister Blade along with other in-game items, like Poro Coins, Blue Motes and XP boosters, just by completing the event tasks. This seven-day event is also the best opportunity for players to acquire Katarina for free.

In addition to the tasks in Katarina's Challenge, a skin bundle has also been released for the mid-lane assassin, featuring two of her new skins at a discounted price.

Wild Rift - Katarina's Challenge and its missions

The missions in Katarina's Challenge are pretty straightforward. Players are required to finish off each of their mission objectives to earn their respective rewards.

The event started on the 4th of March and will run till the 10th of March, ending at 23:59 GMT.

The official event description reads:

"Katarina's deadly knives are whirling into League of Legends: Wild Rift! Become the Sinister Blade and shred your targets with ruthless finesse. You'll have to think like Katarina if you want to add her to your roster, and that means three things: Getting takedowns, doing damage, and repping Noxus."
Advertisement

Katarina's Challenge Missions, Objectives and Rewards

The missions in Katarina
The missions in Katarina's Challenge are pretty straightforward (Screengrab via Wild Rift)

Mission 1: Double Take

  • Objective - Get 40 Takedowns OR Get 5 Double Kills1.
  • Reward - 50 Blue Motes.

Mission 2: A Cut Above the Rest

  • Objective - Play 5 Games OR Play 2 Games Using Assassins.
  • Reward - 2 XP Boosts.

Mission 3: For the Empire

  • Objective - Play 5 Games OR Win 2 Games With at least One Noxian Champion in the Team.
  • Reward - 150 Blue Motes.

Mission 4: The Blade is Mightier

  • Objective - Deal 30,000 Magic Damage.
  • Reward - 150 Blue Motes.

Mission 5: Blink and Dive

  • Objective - Kill 1,000 Minions With Your Team OR Inflict Grievous Wounds in Champions 20 Times.
  • Reward - 50 Poro Coins.

Mission 6: Never Hesitate

  • Objective - Get 50 Takedowns OR Play 2 Games Using Mage Champions.
  • Reward - 150 Blue Motes.

Mission 7: It Takes Two

  • Objective - Play 5 Games OR Win 1 Game Where Garen is on the Enemy Team.
  • Reward - Unlock Katarina.
Advertisement
Players will be able to own Katarina once all the seven missions are completed (Screengrab via Wild Rift)
Players will be able to own Katarina once all the seven missions are completed (Screengrab via Wild Rift)

The Bundle

Wild Rift players looking to score extra style points with their takedowns should also consider picking up the Katarina Release Set for 2077 Wild Cores, which includes:

  • Katarina (50% off)
  • Death Sworn Katarina
  • Bilgewater Katarina
Published 05 Mar 2021, 15:44 IST
comments icon
League of Legends Esports Wild Rift
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी