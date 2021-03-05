Everything you need to know about Katarina's Challenge in Wild Rift

Katarina's Challenge was the most awaited event in Wild Rift's patch 2.1, and it is now finally live in the game.

Players can acquire the Sinister Blade along with other in-game items, like Poro Coins, Blue Motes and XP boosters, just by completing the event tasks. This seven-day event is also the best opportunity for players to acquire Katarina for free.

No going back. From March 4 to March 10, complete Katarina’s Challenge to earn rewards and unlock the Sinister Blade herself. pic.twitter.com/aHNnF4KopG — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) March 4, 2021

In addition to the tasks in Katarina's Challenge, a skin bundle has also been released for the mid-lane assassin, featuring two of her new skins at a discounted price.

Wild Rift - Katarina's Challenge and its missions

The missions in Katarina's Challenge are pretty straightforward. Players are required to finish off each of their mission objectives to earn their respective rewards.

The event started on the 4th of March and will run till the 10th of March, ending at 23:59 GMT.

Better dead than dull. Cut them down in a blink with Katarina, the Sinister Blade—now spinning into Wild Rift. pic.twitter.com/4iYqRDIBLs — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) March 4, 2021

The official event description reads:

"Katarina's deadly knives are whirling into League of Legends: Wild Rift! Become the Sinister Blade and shred your targets with ruthless finesse. You'll have to think like Katarina if you want to add her to your roster, and that means three things: Getting takedowns, doing damage, and repping Noxus."

Advertisement

Katarina's Challenge Missions, Objectives and Rewards

The missions in Katarina's Challenge are pretty straightforward (Screengrab via Wild Rift)

Mission 1: Double Take

Objective - Get 40 Takedowns OR Get 5 Double Kills1.

Reward - 50 Blue Motes.

Mission 2: A Cut Above the Rest

Objective - Play 5 Games OR Play 2 Games Using Assassins.

Reward - 2 XP Boosts.

Mission 3: For the Empire

Objective - Play 5 Games OR Win 2 Games With at least One Noxian Champion in the Team.

Reward - 150 Blue Motes.

Mission 4: The Blade is Mightier

Objective - Deal 30,000 Magic Damage.

Reward - 150 Blue Motes.

Mission 5: Blink and Dive

Objective - Kill 1,000 Minions With Your Team OR Inflict Grievous Wounds in Champions 20 Times.

Reward - 50 Poro Coins.

Mission 6: Never Hesitate

Objective - Get 50 Takedowns OR Play 2 Games Using Mage Champions.

Reward - 150 Blue Motes.

Mission 7: It Takes Two

Objective - Play 5 Games OR Win 1 Game Where Garen is on the Enemy Team.

Reward - Unlock Katarina.

Advertisement

Players will be able to own Katarina once all the seven missions are completed (Screengrab via Wild Rift)

The Bundle

Wild Rift players looking to score extra style points with their takedowns should also consider picking up the Katarina Release Set for 2077 Wild Cores, which includes:

Katarina (50% off)

Death Sworn Katarina

Bilgewater Katarina