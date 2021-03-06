Possible upcoming item changes in League of Legends patch 11.6

Riot has been testing a series of tweaks to omnivamp and lifesteal items on the League of Legends PBE, to reduce the effect of healing and neutralize power.
As tweeted by League of Legends' gameplay design director, Mark "Scruffy" Yetter, the devs are bringing in changes to Vampiric Scepter, Blade of the Ruined King and Immortal Shieldbow, along with the Ravenous Hunter rune.
Even though Scruffy restricted himself to tweeting about only four item changes, PBE leaks for patch 11.6 suggest that items like Bloodthirster, Ravenous Hydra, Sanguine Blade, and Eclipse have hit the League of Legends PBE as well.
According to Surrender@20, seven lifesteal items, including a rune, will be getting nerfs and power balances in the upcoming League of Legends patch.
Item and Rune changes for League of Legends patch 11.6
#1 - Items
Vampiric Scepter
- Lifesteal decreased from 10% to 8%
- Cost decreased from 900 to 850
Immortal Shieldbow (+ Bloodward)
- Lifesteal decreased from 12% to 10%
- Lifeline Lifesteal increase has been removed
- New Passive: Gain 25-50% AS on proc
- Shield Amount increased from 250-700 to 300-800
- Total cost increased from 3400 to 3450
- Combine cost increased from 600 to 650
Blade of the Ruined King
- Lifesteal lowered from 12% to 10%
- Siphon damage increased from 40-120 to 40-150
- Total cost increased from 3200 to 3250
- Combine cost increased from 425 to 475
Eclipse
- Total cost increased from 3200 to 3250
- Combine cost increased from 850 to 900
Bloodthirster
- Total cost increased from 3400 to 3450
- Combine cost increased from 600 to 650
Ravenous Hydra
- Total cost increased from 3300 to 3350
- Combine cost increased from 100 to 150
Sanguine Blade
- Total cost increased from 3000 to 3050
- Combine cost increased from 1000 to 1050
#2 - Runes
Ravenous Hunter
- Omnivamp lowered from [1% + 1.7% per Bounty Hunter stack] to [0% + 1.5% per Bounty Hunter stack]
Riot quietly nerfed lifesteal in the massive League of Legends item overhaul
The entire item rework for season 11 has massively impacted the current League of Legends meta, including the players' approach. The introduction of various mythics and a bunch of new item stats have changed the entire complexion of the MOBA.
Though lifesteal wasn't reworked much in the new season, it did receive some minor tweaks. New mythics like Eclipse and Immortal Shieldbow were added, and Blade of the Ruined King was given a sturdy overhaul. However, with the addition of extra sustain, like omnivamp, lifesteal has become too much of a crutch for champions like Irelia and Sett.
Thus, Riot quietly looked to nerf lifesteal in League of Legends patch 11.6. All the seven items mentioned, along with the Ravenous Hunter rune, might be getting cost increases as well as stat reductions.
According to the League of Legends 2021 patch schedule,11.6 is set to go live on 17th March. Many of these changes, however, are mere speculation as of now, and they have yet to be confirmed by Riot.