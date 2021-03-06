Possible upcoming item changes in League of Legends patch 11.6

Riot has been testing a series of tweaks to omnivamp and lifesteal items on the League of Legends PBE, to reduce the effect of healing and neutralize power.

As tweeted by League of Legends' gameplay design director, Mark "Scruffy" Yetter, the devs are bringing in changes to Vampiric Scepter, Blade of the Ruined King and Immortal Shieldbow, along with the Ravenous Hunter rune.

Testing round 2 of systemic healing reduction for 11.6



In some cases this will be nerfs but in others it will be shifting stats keeping power neutral



Hopefully this is the last set of these and we can be in a good state where healing is a notable choice and not a baseline pic.twitter.com/MT7NByhZeJ — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) March 5, 2021

Even though Scruffy restricted himself to tweeting about only four item changes, PBE leaks for patch 11.6 suggest that items like Bloodthirster, Ravenous Hydra, Sanguine Blade, and Eclipse have hit the League of Legends PBE as well.

Big changes on #LeagueofLegends PBE right now: almost every lifesteal item has been nerfed; either with a gold increase, a stat drop, or both.



These changes could ship in LoL patch 11.6. pic.twitter.com/0qGxjaN2Fe — League of Legends News (@lol_insider) March 5, 2021

According to Surrender@20, seven lifesteal items, including a rune, will be getting nerfs and power balances in the upcoming League of Legends patch.

Item and Rune changes for League of Legends patch 11.6

Image via Riot Games - League of Legends

#1 - Items

Vampiric Scepter

Lifesteal decreased from 10% to 8%

Cost decreased from 900 to 850

Immortal Shieldbow (+ Bloodward)

Lifesteal decreased from 12% to 10%

Lifeline Lifesteal increase has been removed

New Passive: Gain 25-50% AS on proc

Shield Amount increased from 250-700 to 300-800

Total cost increased from 3400 to 3450

Combine cost increased from 600 to 650

Blade of the Ruined King

Lifesteal lowered from 12% to 10%

Siphon damage increased from 40-120 to 40-150

Total cost increased from 3200 to 3250

Combine cost increased from 425 to 475

Eclipse

Total cost increased from 3200 to 3250

Combine cost increased from 850 to 900

Bloodthirster

Total cost increased from 3400 to 3450

Combine cost increased from 600 to 650

Ravenous Hydra

Total cost increased from 3300 to 3350

Combine cost increased from 100 to 150

Sanguine Blade

Total cost increased from 3000 to 3050

Combine cost increased from 1000 to 1050

#2 - Runes

Ravenous Hunter

Omnivamp lowered from [1% + 1.7% per Bounty Hunter stack] to [0% + 1.5% per Bounty Hunter stack]

Riot quietly nerfed lifesteal in the massive League of Legends item overhaul

Image via Riot Games - League of Legends

The entire item rework for season 11 has massively impacted the current League of Legends meta, including the players' approach. The introduction of various mythics and a bunch of new item stats have changed the entire complexion of the MOBA.

Affected items:



🔸 Vampiric Scepter

🔸 Bloodthirster

🔸 Ravenous Hydra

🔸 Blade of the Ruined King

🔸 Immortal Shieldbow

🔸 Sanguine Blade

🔸 Eclipse

🔸 Ravenous Hunter (Rune) pic.twitter.com/yjptHycJyz — League of Legends News (@lol_insider) March 5, 2021

Though lifesteal wasn't reworked much in the new season, it did receive some minor tweaks. New mythics like Eclipse and Immortal Shieldbow were added, and Blade of the Ruined King was given a sturdy overhaul. However, with the addition of extra sustain, like omnivamp, lifesteal has become too much of a crutch for champions like Irelia and Sett.

Thus, Riot quietly looked to nerf lifesteal in League of Legends patch 11.6. All the seven items mentioned, along with the Ravenous Hunter rune, might be getting cost increases as well as stat reductions.

good thing to remove lifesteal from shieldbow but increasing the shield seems a bit too much doesnt it? Item is already godlike — Flrx (@Fluorixx) March 5, 2021

According to the League of Legends 2021 patch schedule,11.6 is set to go live on 17th March. Many of these changes, however, are mere speculation as of now, and they have yet to be confirmed by Riot.