Everything you need to know about Blue Essence in League of Legends

Blue Essence is one of the most important in-game currencies in League of Legends.

This currency can be used to buy champions and various other League of Legends content. Blue Essence (BE), formerly known as Influence Points, is one of the most crucial and useful components of League of Legends.

This guide will help beginners to understand the importance of BE, ways to collect it, and also the best possible ways to use it in League of Legends.

Ways to get Blue Essence in League of Legends

Image via Riot Games - League of Legends

#1 - Simply, by playing the game

The simplest and most convenient way for the players to get more Blue Essence is by playing more League of Legends. Blue essence can be earned by leveling up and by opening level-up capsules. It can also be received by completing the First Win of the Day challenges.

#2 - By crafting Blue Essence with Hextech System

Hextech crafting system is another way of fetching Blue Essence. There are multiple ways by which a player can farm the currency from the Loot Lab.

We don't give champions away from free like that normally. You'll need to nab him yourself with Blue Essence or from Hextech Crafting! ~Tank — Riot Games Support (@RiotSupport) August 24, 2018

Blue Essence can be received by disenchanting Champion Shards which can be gathered from Hextech chests.

#3 - By participating in events

Riot games often conducts League of Legends events like Lunar New Year or Yordle specials. These events have their exclusive in-game missions through which Blue Essence might be received as a reward for completion. Blue Essence can also be bought from event shops.

#4 - Esports Drop

Hello friend, you won this week on broadcasts. I got 3 chests and as always in the lec as quotas that are useless and scarce blue essences. — Kelvin◢◤🐍🦇 (@KelKnight97) July 27, 2020

A player can also gather Blue Essence by watching League of Legends Esports. The watch mission in the secondary client for tournaments like LEC, LCK, LCS provides a boost to a player's Blue Essence tally.

Ways to use Blue Essence in League of Legends

Image via Riot Games - League of Legends

There are multiple ways by which Blue Essence can be used in League of Legends.

The Essence Emporium is live until December 14, 2020! Use your hard-earned Blue Essence to grab:



🤡 Icons

💎 Gemstones

🌈 Chromas

🐺 Ufwick, and more!



Head to the shop and see if anything catches your eye! pic.twitter.com/hH4kOsiLo7 — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) December 1, 2020

