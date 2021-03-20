Caedrel and LS' conflict over League of Legends' champions and items

Former LCK caster and current T1 streamer Nick “LS” De Cesare is again embroiled in League of Legends drama. This time it is with former UK League of Legends player turned caster Marc ‘Caedrel’ Lamont.

LS has always been critical of certain League of Legends champions and items like Renekton and Morellonomicon. He argued that these are not great picks in professional matches.

Can you go into more detail as to why Renekton is bad? @LSXYZ9 I think I speak for many pros across the world here in saying that this champ has been one of the strongest tops over the last 2 years in pro play, suits almost every draft and has very little counter play in fights — Marc (@Caedrel) March 13, 2021

Recently, on Twitter, Caedrel questioned LS’s views on Renekton and sought details about the player's grievances.

LS previously slandered Renekton multiple times, calling the champion "absolutely useless," and stated that it should not be included in pro-play drafts. But Caedrel had his own viewpoints and tried debating the T1 streamer on the topic.

Caedrel thinks that LS's takes on various League of Legends champions and items are controversial. LS ignored to break into a debate.

When asked about the controversy on a live stream by Gen G's streamer Tim "Nemesis" Lipovšek, Caedrel said that,

Advertisement

“I’m not belittling LS or attacking him at all, but I feel like he makes so many controversial claims, that 99% of them are wrong but one of them is right, and he overhypes the fact he’s right."

Caedrel's Twitter thread, designated to LS on the Renekton issue (Screengrab from Twitter)

According to Caedrel, spotting the Moonstaff combo was a great thing LS has done for the League of Legends community. Still, calling Protobelt Nidalee, Kai’sa, Gnar, and Renekton useless does not make any sense. He continued by saying,

"LS said Lee Sin was broken when FPX won Worlds but Lee Sin is a trash champ. I like LS, he’s a nice guy and a really good entertainer. And he makes really good content. But a lot of his takes are too controversial to make any sense.”

On the other hand, LS didn’t seem interested in a debate. He completely ignored Caedrel's inquiry about the details of his grievances.

Im trying my best to set up internet and pc. Been on the go for 36hrs. Ill try to stream soon to dance&appaise the kangaroo court, since apparently Im not entitled to not engage with the convo which I spent 30min going over why I think its pointless and nothing good comes from it — LS (@LSXYZ9) March 16, 2021

Also to anyone pretending the convo can ever possibly occur in good faith when the person has made their stance clear that Im a broken clock and disregards anyone who sides with me as just being friends — LS (@LSXYZ9) March 16, 2021

Advertisement

Its insanely amazing how only the notable people who "disagree" with me are always mentioned by the others never are or theyre lumped in. For ex the tsm/c9 thing everyone flames me and nemesis, leaving out mikyx and crownie as it goes against narrative. — LS (@LSXYZ9) March 16, 2021

If anyone wants to argue "credentials" as a merit to that argument(lol), then Mikyx has by far and away the most out of anyone who chimed in, yet his responses are always left out. Odd. — LS (@LSXYZ9) March 16, 2021

Later, when asked about the situation on LCS' twitch stream, LS said:

"About that Renekton issue that Caedrel talked about on Twitter, no I am not planning to have a conversation on that. I think his tweet is ridiculous in a lot of ways. You can’t respond in a tweet or a clip, if you don’t respond you get flamed, it ends up spawning tons of Reddit threads.

“I think there are tons of problems with the assertions made in it, which I think are really bad. There’s a lot of things going on and there’s a question that doesn’t have an easily identifiable or discernable answer.”

Advertisement

LS went on to further discuss Renekton's win rates in detail and how stats by themselves don’t mean anything.

He elaborated on how players get fixated on data and acknowledged that Renekton could help a good team beat a team that isn’t as good. But according to the pro player, that attribute is not enough to label it a great pick in the long run.

Caedrel responded by saying he underestimated LS' arguments. He admitted that his views might have come across aggressively and pledged to use this experience as a learning lesson for the future.

My first time being a part of "drama" at this level. I was very complacent in my forms of speech (usage of hyperboles), and I think I underestimated the reach my voice has in the community at the moment. I will try to be more accurate in future points. — Marc (@Caedrel) March 16, 2021

People in the scene who push the game and question the fundamentals are more than needed in the space and LS is definitely one of them. Differences in opinions can create healthy discussions to improve the scene as a whole. — Marc (@Caedrel) March 16, 2021

I will take this all as a learning experience in terms of how to share my point of view, and while I do still stand by my points of the game itself, it was phrased far too aggressively and this is not the environment I want to cultivate — Marc (@Caedrel) March 16, 2021

Advertisement

However, Nemesis did not pick sides in this conflict.

"We’re not always going to agree with one another’s views, but it can be healthy to question the views of others or to at least try and see their point of view."

According to Nemesis, Caedrel and LS are great League of Legends analysts. He thinks this kind of dialog between the two league broadcasters is normal and healthy for the League of Legends community.