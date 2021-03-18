League of Legends PBE changes suggest the return of One For All mode in patch 11.7

League of Legends' patch cycle 11.7 has hit the PBE, and it reveals the return of the popular One for All mode in the game.

The One for All mode is generally a limited-time game mode in League of Legends,, which lets all 5 players in a team battle it out with the same champion. This unique mode first made its League of Legends debut in 2013 and has returned periodically, including last year. The 2021 iteration will also likely be available for a short period of time.

The following is a brief on the One For all mode in League of Legends.

League of Legends' One For All mode and its features

Image via Riot Games - League of Legends

The One For All mode features each of the two teams battling against each other on a League map with a common champion. Players battle in a 5v5 match, similar to League of Legends' Classic mode. The only difference being that all champions on each team are the same.

The process for selecting champions in One for All is called Vote Pick, which follows the Custom Game Iteration of League of Legends' general Draft Pick. Matches in this unique mode can also be created and played as a Custom Game. The map choice is generally not limited to Summoner's Rift, as other maps can be chosen.

Advertisement

After banning six champions, each player gets a chance to vote with their team and decide which champion they want on their side. The champion getting the majority of votes is selected for that particular match. If no champion wins a clear majority, a random champion gets assigned from the votes pool.

The return of One for All coincides with League of Legends' Patch 11.7, which is expected to go live on March 31st.