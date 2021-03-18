League of Legends patch 11.7 PBE updates introduce the Space Groove thematic featuring new skins, chromas and icons

League of Legends' patch cycle 11.7 has hit the PBE, and it reveals the introduction of a number of new cosmetics and visuals for seven champions.

League of Legends fans got a first glance at the new Space Groove skins for Nunu & Willump, Nasus, Rumble, Lux, Samira, Blitzcrank, and Lulu (with a Prestige Edition) in the PBE preview. Space Groove is a new kind of wacky, retro-futuristic League of Legends thematic where each of the seven champions can be seen in their unique costumes and attires.

These PBE Previews are out of this world!🪐👽



💫Space Groove Nunu & Willump

💫Space Groove Nasus

💫Space Groove Rumble

💫Space Groove Lux

💫Space Groove Samira

💫Space Groove Blitzcrank

💫Space Groove Lulu

💫Space Groove Lulu Prestige Edition pic.twitter.com/POVq1vPCTF — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) March 16, 2021

Nunu, Rumble, and Lulu have adopted new alien-like appearances who are ready to hit the dance floor with groovy steps. Their costumes feature flashy neon colors and futuristic machine parts. Lulu will be the sole recipient of this event’s Prestige Edition skin, giving her some catchy golden shades.

Space Groove Lulu with her disco grooves (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

But it’s not just aliens making their debut in this space-themed skin line. Blitzcrank is now a spaceship being controlled by cats, while Nasus is a robotic spacesuit being controlled by a dog. Lux and Samira look like inter-galactic pop idols, whose abilities have been completely transformed to showcase their cosmic dance powers.

Space Groove turnarounds! Get ready to boogie to your own cosmic beat🪐🎶 pic.twitter.com/Uv4BvgrJzn — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) March 17, 2021

According to Surrender@20's PBE preview, each of these champions will also possess their own set of chromas and summoner icons

The new Space Groove skins, chromas, and icons to be revealed in the upcoming League of Legends patch

Advertisement

#1 - Space Groove Blitzcrank

Image via Riot Games - League of Legends

Skin:

Image via Riot Games - League of Legends

Lore:

"Blitz and Crank are Cat Planet's fiercest warriors, and work together seamlessly (mostly) to pilot their mech, Blitzcrank. While Crank believes that he can overcome his lack of rhythm with the help of his exuberant copilot, Blitz is... well... he's busy dancing to his own beat. Together they plan to take over Dog Planet and claim its sunbeams for themselves."

Chromas:

Image via Riot Games - League of Legends

Advertisement

Cost: 1820 RP (Legendary)

#2 - Space Groove Lulu

Image via Riot Games - League of Legends

Skin:

Image via Riot Games - League of Legends

Lore: Yet to be revealed.

Chromas:

Image via Riot Games - League of Legends

Cost: 1350 RP

#3 - Space Groove Lux

Image via Riot Games - League of Legends

Advertisement

Skin:

Image via Riot Games - League of Legends

Lore:

"A normal girl from the Normal World, Lux picked up a groove-enhancing staff to defend her planet from the Harsh Vibes... inadvertently discovering she could channel mighty blasts of concentrated disco music. Sailing into space with her mercenary bodyguard, Samira, Lux now stands as the bubbly bastion of good against an evil alien armada and their terrible taste in music."

Chromas:

Image via Riot Games - League of Legends

Cost: 1350 RP

#4 - Space Groove Nasus

Image via Riot Games - League of Legends

Skin:

Advertisement

Image via Riot Games - League of Legends

Lore:

"A storied disc jockey, music librarian, and leader of the Dog Planet, Nasus was once under Lissandra's thrall-- seizing all his people's grooviest records and hiding them away, never to be heard again. Yet now, with his heart opened to the power of disco, he leads his people in rebellion against the deadly shock troopers Blitz & Crank."

Chromas:

Image via Riot Games - League of Legends

Cost: 1350 RP

#5 - Space Groove Nunu & Willump

Image via Riot Games - League of Legends

Skin:

Image via Riot Games - League of Legends

Advertisement

Lore:

"Blessed with the strongest boogie-channeling abilities his planet had ever seen, Willump had been recruited by Lissandra to convert good vibes into harsh ones. But when he met Nunu during the siege of Normal World, Willump broke free of Lissandra's control and the two deserted to travel the galaxy, and bring good vibes back to the universe."

Chromas:

Image via Riot Games - League of Legends

Cost: 1350 RP

#6 - Space Groove Rumble

Image via Riot Games - League of Legends

Skin:

Image via Riot Games - League of Legends

Lore:

Advertisement

"The Retro-Futuristic Planet is tired of listening to the boring music brought by Lissandra's evil influence. Fashioning a Groove suit of his own design, Rumble now stomps across his adoptive homeworld, unleashing powerful rockets and a groovy bass track on anyone who'd keep the people from dancing."

Chromas:

Image via Riot Games - League of Legends

Cost: 1350 RP

#7 - Space Groove Samira

Image via Riot Games - League of Legends

Skin:

Image via Riot Games - League of Legends

Lore:

"A groovy, thrill-seeking bodyguard and elite warrior from the Hot Tub Nebula, Samira took a job directly from the Three Party Goddesses to save Lux from an impending invasion of the Normal World. Now, as the pair liberate planets across the galaxy, Samira must do everything in her power to keep Lux safe-- both from Lissandra and from Lux's own lack of self preservation instincts."

Advertisement

Chromas:

Image via Riot Games - League of Legends

Cost: 1350 RP

#8 - Space Groove Lulu Prestige Edition

Image via Riot Games - League of Legends

Skin:

Image via Riot Games - League of Legends

Lore: Yet to be released.

Cost: 2000 Event Tokens

Advertisement

Summoner Icons

Space Groove Event Icons, Space Groove Pass Icons, Space Groove Champions' Icons

Image via Riot Games - League of Legends

Space Groove Prestige Icons

Image via Riot Games - League of Legends

Space Groove Toofers Icons, Space Groove Franc Icons, Grey Warwick Meteorite Chroma Icon, Medieval Twitch Obsidian Chroma Icon

Image via Riot Games - League of Legends

After a couple of weeks of testing, fans will likely be able to get their hands on each of these new visuals, with the next patch coming on March 31st.

Since we know the next champion will be part of the Space Groove skin line, it would be really cool if one of these Space Groove teasers was Isolde the entire time. pic.twitter.com/91zsmw7jwJ — Necrit 🎩 (@Necrit94) March 13, 2021

The eighth skin in the Space Groove line has yet to be officially revealed. As hinted by Riot, it will be announced along with the reveal of League of Legends' next champion, which is most likely to be Isolde.

Advertisement

Rock On, Peace Out, GLOMP, Keep Groovin'!, and No Talk, Me Sad emotes (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

The tentative Rock On, Peace Out, GLOMP, Keep Groovin'!, No Talk, and Me Sad emotes also have a place on the PBE. However, some of these are mere speculation as of now, as they are yet to be confirmed by Riot.