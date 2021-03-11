League of Legend: Wild Rift reveals El Tigre Braum and Super Galaxy Shyvana skins 

Wild Rift players will get more options to choose their champions' attire as Riot calls out for "Mega-Dragon-Poro-Punch-Double-Fire-Spinning-Suplex" by adding two new skins to the MOBA game.

As per the latest announcement, Wild Rift will feature two exclusive skins for Braum and Shyvana. League of Legends PC players might be familiar with the skins, but this will be a new experience for those who have started their rifting journey with the handheld version of the game dubbed Wild Rift.

Here comes the Mega-Dragon-Poro-Punch-Double-Fire-Spinning-Suplex!



El Tigre Braum and Super Galaxy Shyvana are getting ready to rumble on Wild Rift. pic.twitter.com/vdu7uwiJs4 — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) March 10, 2021

With these skins' addition, the featured champions will hit the Wild Rift lanes and jungles with newly designed shields and weapons. El Tigre Braum and Super Galaxy Shyvana will be these champions' new tags.

El Tigre Braum is part of the 'Luchador' theme, which is a series of alternate universe skins in League of Legends. Based on a wrestling setting, each champion is a professional masked wrestler.

On the other hand, Super Galaxy Shyvana is a part of the 'Super Galaxy' theme which features the champions as Galactic Super Heroes in a Parallel Universe.

WIld Rift's new skins for Braum and Shyvana and their attire descriptions

#1 - El Tigre Braum

El Tigre Braum skin in Wild Rift (Image via Riot Games)

Below, you can read the official skin description for the El Tigre Braum skin in Wild Rift:

A contemporary wrestler beloved the world over, El Tigre's roar is the bellow of a people's champion. He is a friend to all... but can still scissor kick a two hundred pound cage fighter right out of the ring.

#2 - Super Galaxy Shyvana

Super Galaxy Shyvana skin in Wild Rift (Image via Riot Games)

Here is the official skin description for the Super Galaxy Shyvana skin in Wild Rift.

By far the most experienced of the entire Super Galaxy team, Shyvana is the leader her teammates sorely need. A transfer pilot from a different (but just as hyperbolically named) defense force, she does sometimes find herself at odds with her allies as much as her enemies—and periodically questions if the ten percent salary bonus was actually worth it.

Both the El Tigre Braum and Super Galaxy Shyvana skin are now available for fans to purchase from the in-game store for 725 Wild Cores.