As announced by Riot's official handle, League of Legends: Wild Rift will launch its open beta in the Americas on 29 March, 2021.

League of Legends' handheld MOBA, Wild Rift, has been rising in popularity ever-rising since its SEA launch in 2019. Now, fans across the two American continents will only have to wait a little longer as Wild Rift's exclusive servers for the region will officially be live in three weeks.

Wild Rift's Open Beta comes to the Americas on March 29th. #GetRiftReady pic.twitter.com/yxrI6KrUTp — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) March 9, 2021

Yesterday, Wild Rift America's brand manager, Annabell "Tormenta" Bori broke the news for the game's launch in the American region. Finally, Riot confirmed the launch date of the open beta version, mentioning all the countries that would be covered within the regional server.

We’re ready to light it up💥💥💥💥 pic.twitter.com/vHxCD5xNgy — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) March 9, 2021

The eight American nations that would be able to access Wild Rift's open beta from 29 March are:

Brazil

Mexico

Chile

United States of America

Argentina

Canada

Colombia

Peru

North and South America to get their exclusive Wild Rift servers on March 29th

Image via Riot Games - Wild Rift

According to Wild Rift's communications lead Ben "Draggles" Forbes, each region in the Americas came with its own unique challenges and constraints and thus caused the delay in launching.

The devs had to follow through with each of these unavoidable challenges to bring in the best possible experience for players. Forbes elaborated that the players in this region will be connected to different infrastructure compared to the rest of the world. The building, rebuilding, and testing of the project took a long time for the team.

A quick update from communications lead, Ben “@draggles” Forbes, on the upcoming Americas Open Beta, regarding account transfers, VPNs, and future events.



Release date coming tomorrow!



Read more about the Americas launch: https://t.co/71yglZfkWu pic.twitter.com/XWZ2W5GldM — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) March 8, 2021

The in-game experience for North and South Americans will be the same as the other regions. As the situation stands, the players won't be able to play with the other regions to avoid further server complications.

Riot's sincere message to the VPN users

Forbes, in his announcement video, pointed to issues with VPNs as well. He said that VPNs have made things pretty complicated and thus the devs had to look for a balanced solution.

"When the game launches, please make sure you are playing without the VPN switched on and you will see a pop-up in-game when you log in. If you already have an account on any other Wild Rift server, it will ask you to move it to the Americas. As we are using different infrastructures, you will have to start from level 1 with all content removed,"

The pop-up note for the VPN players in America, when they log-in after the official launch of Wild Rift in their region

It was not easy for the developers to get a good picture of matchmaking or latency issues in the rest of the world because many players route their connections to different parts of the world. Thus this step was necessary.

YEEEEES the update we’ve so patiently been waiting for is finally coming (with him hopefully) — Miki Minach (@MpressQiyana) March 9, 2021

Forbes also assured the early VPN users of refunding these in-game purchases at some point in time after Wild Rift's official launch on March 29th.

Compensation to the Americans for the delayed launch?

Yes, Riot has planned something special for the Americans. As they have to push the open beta to a delayed release date, all the American players will be provided with exclusive in-game events to catch up with the rest of the world.

Through these events, players will be able to gain XP, champions, Blue motes, and other essential content from previous Wild Rift events.