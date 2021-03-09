Wild Rift's release date in the Americas to be announced tomorrow

After a prolonged wait and lots of speculation, Riot is finally set to announce Wild Rift's release date in the Americas.

League of Legends' handheld MOBA Wild Rift has burst into the spotlight since its launch in Europe, Taiwan, and the SEA regions. American fans have been waiting for Wild Rift's release date in their region for a long time, and they'll only have to wait a little longer.

Una actualización rápida con @RiotTormenta sobre las transferencias, VPNs y futuros eventos con la llegada de la beta abierta a América, ¡Mañana anunciaremos la fecha de lanzamiento! pic.twitter.com/jAC4GQ7Qi4 — League of Legends: Wild Rift LATAM (@wildriftLATAM) March 8, 2021

Wild Rift America's brand manager, Tormenta, recently tweeted that the launch date of the game's open beta will be announced tomorrow, along with a few further updates on future events. Information on VPNs will be elaborated on as well.

Riot to finally announce Wild Rift's release date in America after a long delay

Image via Riot Games

Riot’s executive producer Micheal Chow previously said that the devs were “grounded and unable to travel” due to the global lockdowns, delaying Wild Rift’s release date in the Americas.

After the game's open beta release in America got confirmed earlier in the day, Wild Rift's communications lead Ben "Draggles" Forbes explained the reasons behind the delayed launch in the region.

A quick update from communications lead, Ben “@draggles” Forbes, on the upcoming Americas Open Beta, regarding account transfers, VPNs, and future events.



Release date coming tomorrow!



Read more about the Americas launch: https://t.co/71yglZfkWu pic.twitter.com/XWZ2W5GldM — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) March 8, 2021

Each region in the Americas came with its unique challenges and constraints. The devs had to follow through with each of these to bring in the best possible experience for players. Forbes elaborated that the players in this region will be connected to different infrastructure compared to the rest of the world. Building, rebuilding, and testing the project took a long time for the team.

Advertisement

The in-game experience for the North and South Americans will be the same as the other regions, but the players won't be able to play with the other regions.

What will happen to the VPN players?

Forbes, in his announcement video, pointed to the issues with VPNs as well. He said that VPNs have made things pretty complicated. It was not easy for the developers to get a good picture of matchmaking or latency issues in the rest of the world because many players route their connections to different parts of the world. He made a clear statement for the players who have been using VPN to access Wild Rift early:

"When the game launches, please make sure you are playing without the VPN switched on and you will see a pop-up in-game when you log in. If you already have an account on any other Wild Rift server, it will ask you to move it to the Americas. As we are using different infrastructures, you will have to start from level 1 with all content removed," he said.

The pop-up note for the VPN players in America, when they log-in after the official launch of Wild Rift in their region

Forbes ensured that Riot will try its best to help these VPN players rank up fast.