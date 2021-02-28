Wild Rift officially sets its foot in the competitive esports arena with the SEA Icon series 

Wild Rift Icon Series for the SEA and Taiwan region has started, and the first round of the weekend tournament is being hosted in Vietnam.

The Wild Rift Icon Series is the first official competitive tourney for League of Legends: Wild Rift. It is mainly focused around the Asian region as the mobile gaming market is massive in that area, especially in SEA. Riot aims to capitalize on Wild Rift in the SEA, beginning with the Wild Rift Icon Series.

ICYMI: 50/52 teams participating in the @wildrift SEA Icon Series: Preseason were announced earlier today. For more info: https://t.co/cyY6VeuVZL



1/ pic.twitter.com/lfi3jpgHhD — Ban - ChisinX (@chisinRPL) February 22, 2021

Riot has already put a lot of effort towards creating a sustainable esports ecosystem for League of Legends' new handheld MOBA. Wild Rift has gained a lot of popularity since its launch in the SEA region.

The developers have already started to encourage the competitive side of the game even before its global launch.

Vietnam hosted the first weekend of the Wild Rift SEA Icon Series

Image via Riot Games - Wild Rift

The participating Wild Rift teams from Vietnam are:

Burst The Sky

Cerberus Esports

Divine Esports

RSG

Saigon Phantom

SBTC Esports

Team Flash

VGaming

Advertisement

SEA Icon Series: Preseason Vietnam’s bracket is revealed! What’s your prediction? @wildrift pic.twitter.com/GBp4GwusAa — Ban - ChisinX (@chisinRPL) February 24, 2021

Wild Rift's gameplay manager Jonathan Chao was present on the tournament's opening day live stream as a caster. He shared his experience on Twitter.

it was great watching the @wildrift SEA Icon Series in @WRCompetitive discord channel with @maxman30 casting XD. few thoughts:



1. aware that solo/duo lane swap is happening a lot

2. aware that rushing locket is very common

3. banning Jarvan instead of A.Sol is questionable pic.twitter.com/cwAvm7FPmn — Jonathan Chao (Wild Rift) (@RiotJCM1117) February 27, 2021

After its inauguration in Vietnam, the Wild Rift Icon Series will be hosted in the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, Taiwan, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore in the coming weekends.

There are 52 participating teams in the SEA Icon series across seven nations, and each region has its own set of tournament hosts, teams, and production.

Advertisement

All the teams will be competing in their respective regions and have a different schedule for each one. The grand final might be the first global Wild Rift tournament at the end of season 2021.

Who will emerge victorious, who will carve our new legacies and resolve old rivalries? Here is the full list of teams competing in The League of Legends: Wild Rift SEA Icon Series: Preseason.



Learn more: https://t.co/Y80lYiGHEK pic.twitter.com/3jsdn7zUWX — League of Legends: Wild Rift Philippines (@wildriftPHL) February 22, 2021

Wild Rift Philippines has already released its unique format with a humongous 200,000 USD prize pool over two seasons. The other regions will soon be coming up with something similar.