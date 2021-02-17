Riot dev announces delay in Wild Rift's upcoming balance patch due to dev constraints

League of Legends: Wild Rift is currently running in its beta phase and the developers are working hard towards optimizing the game for the players.

However, ping spike issues have been a common problem for online games, and Wild Rift is no different. Ping spikes are the prime reason behind lag, which is caused due to interference or congestion on the server routes. These routes are the major pathway for data to travel from the server to the mobile devices.

High Ping Spike Up to 950-999ms after the New Update. Please Fix this. Thank you 🥺 pic.twitter.com/g6DgsBlmmH — ItsmeJuneJ (@ItsmeJuneJ1) February 6, 2021

A lot of players have been complaining about ping pike issues on Wild Rift for quite some time. They have expressed their disappointment, as the lag-issue was letting them down in ranked games.

Since the new year update, I cant play a single good game with this "ping"? Untill now I won't play again after this issue fixed just for a note I play another game with no "ping" issue. pic.twitter.com/CHZmD3VXO0 — Felix (@crowleax) February 17, 2021

Riot did acknowledge their awareness of the problem. They ensured players that the issue would get resolved by February 16th. However, due to some unexpected constraints, Riot had to delay the balance-patch update by two weeks.

Wild Rift's balance-patch update release gets delayed by 2 weeks

Ping spikes and packet loss issues are the most common problems for mobile gamers. One of the main reasons for the game's recurring lag is Wild Rift's beta servers. A lot of improvements still await the handheld MOBA's servers. Multiple game-optimization and server expansion activities need to be completed before the official version's release.

@wildrift hi, what's happening, in several SEA communities i sees many players complaining about difficult to login, spikes ping, and fps drop that they were forced to DC and can't retrieve their game after struggling to relogin, i also experience the same issues, thank you,~ — Adora_Kin (@Adora_Kin) January 26, 2021

Redditor u/lookzlike recently posted about the problem. Despite having a strong network connection, the issue with ping spikes kept on frustrating the Wild Rift player.

I am getting 20-30 lag spikes per game and it's insanely frustrating. I'm losing games because of this. I have a stable and strong connection. It happens with WLAN but also with my phone's internet. No ping spikes when this happens. Almost always in fights. My champ is running on the spot, nothing happens, and after that I'm dead.

Wild Rift's gameplay manager Jonathan “JCM1117” Chao, in a recent tweet, announced that his team is aware of the game's ping spike issues. Unfortunately, the players might need to wait for two more weeks for the new balance patch's release.

next balance patch in 2 weeks probably. we had to shift around balance patch timing this month due to some dev constraints — Jonathan Chao (Wild Rift) (@RiotJCM1117) February 16, 2021

Thank you for this tweet. Because since 2.1 update, its been hard to play. I mean the ping goes up as high as 999ms. I never experienced any lag at all prior to 2.1. So now im happy to know that its on your radar. Again, ty! — wilzon34 (@wilzon34) February 17, 2021

Many expressed unhappiness with the announcement as they had to bear with the ping spikes until March. Others, meanwhile, praised Riot for at least taking up the matter with serious concern.