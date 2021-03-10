Riot to arrange exclusive events for American Wild Rift players

After a prolonged wait and lots of speculation, Riot Games will finally launch Wild Rift's open beta for the American region on March 29th.

Initially, the publisher had planned to launch the game's American servers by December 2020, but circumstances did not permit it. According to Wild Rift's communications lead, Ben "Draggles" Forbes, each region in the Americas came with its unique challenges and constraints.

The devs had to follow through with each such region to bring in the best possible experience for players, causing the launch delay.

Draggles elaborated that players in this particular region had to be connected to a completely different infrastructure compared to the rest of the world. Thus, building, rebuilding, and testing the entire project took a long time for the team.

Moreover, the devs were “grounded and unable to travel” due to the global lockdowns, delaying Wild Rift’s release date in the Americas.

A quick update from communications lead, Ben “@draggles” Forbes, on the upcoming Americas Open Beta, regarding account transfers, VPNs, and future events.



Release date coming tomorrow!



Read more about the Americas launch: https://t.co/71yglZfkWu pic.twitter.com/XWZ2W5GldM — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) March 8, 2021

The in-game experience for North and South Americans will be the same as the other regions. But for the unique infrastructure, players won't be able to match with rifters outside of these two continents, even when abroad.

Essentially, inter-region match-making won't be an option for American players to avoid further server complications.

Advertisement

Aunque sus países no hayan sido mencionados en el video, Wild Rift estará disponible en todos los países de Latinoamérica en los que actualmente disfrutan nuestros juegos. https://t.co/lxmdCWkd0K — League of Legends: Wild Rift LATAM (@wildriftLATAM) March 9, 2021

Though only eight countries were mentioned in the official launch video, Riot has confirmed that Wild Rift will be available in all other American countries without any bar to play.

Riot plans for a set of events for the American Wild Rift players as compensation/reward

An in-game event screen (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

For the unfortunate delay in Wild Rift's launch, Riot has assured American players of providing them with multiple exclusive events as compensation and reward. This would allow them to catch up with the rest of the world.

Advertisement

As soon as Wild Rift's open beta version gets rolling on March 29th, the developer will be running an event for the American server. It will offer players a bunch of bonuses, blue motes, champions, XP, and content from the previous events.

Unlocking rewards in the game (Image via Riot Games - Wild Rift)

This will be followed by the 'Rift to Rift' event, where the existing League of Legends PC players will be rewarded for their time and investment in the game. The better the League PC profile, the better the Wild Rift prizes.

Both these events will stack with another event called 'Wild Rift journey' that Riot will launch globally to accompany players for their first few weeks of playtime.

Another event screen (Image via Riot Games - Wild Rift)

Wild Rift officials have high hopes that, with all of these bonus events, the American players will be able to successfully catch-up with the global rift-squad by possessing enough champions and content in just a few days of play.