India will have to wait a little longer for Wild Rift

While Wild Rift beta servers have started spreading their branches worldwide, India is still out of Riot's immediate launch-schedule.

League of Legends' handheld MOBA has created a lot of hype since its announcement in late 2019. It is currently one of the most popular mobile games, gaining massive traction globally.

Una actualización rápida con @RiotTormenta sobre las transferencias, VPNs y futuros eventos con la llegada de la beta abierta a América, ¡Mañana anunciaremos la fecha de lanzamiento! pic.twitter.com/jAC4GQ7Qi4 — League of Legends: Wild Rift LATAM (@wildriftLATAM) March 8, 2021

The game had already launched its open beta phase in Europe, Middle East, Turkey, SEA, Oceania, Russia, and the North African regions by the end of 2020.

Today, with the announcement of the American servers' launch, Wild Rift will be in the hands of a significant chunk of the awaited audience.

@wildrift @riotgames Please release League of Legend: Wild Rift in India, can’t wait more to play the game officially 😍. — DeadShpere (@iamTdivyesh) March 1, 2021

Still, Riot is unsure of Wild Rift's launch date in two major global gaming regions, namely India and China. Even though officials have not ruled out their share of the game, dates are yet to be listed on the devs' checklist.

Riot has no meaningful updates yet for Wild Rift's server launch in India

Michael Chow, the Executive Producer of Riot Games, previously hinted at a March 2021 release for Wild Rift in the Indian subcontinent. However, a queue of difficulties the developers faced during the COVID lockdown period led to a major delay.

A message to Wild Rift’s 2021 beta regions from executive producer, Michael Chow



(also available on @wildriftBR @wildriftLATAM) pic.twitter.com/G5qMe8ia0V — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) October 26, 2020

Riot's International Game Producer, Hideo "hhikida" Hikida, took to Twitter to announce the sad news for the Indian MOBA community.

According to his tweet, an official launch date for Wild Rift in India is yet to be scheduled by Riot as they are still exploring the situation.

Sadly - no news on India yet. We're still exploring it. Not forgotten - just no meaningful updates on India as of yet. — Hideo Hikida (@hhikida) March 8, 2021

Hikida assured fans of future progressions and requested them not to receive the news as hints of ignorance towards the Indian playerbase. It was just that there were no meaningful updates as per the present scenario.

I'd say take time, just all the time you'll need to strengthen the ties with India and launch it in India, you'll be getting a very good share of market in India as almost every gamer here are mobile centric. As always, thank you for the hard work. Stay safe! — KIBO (@x29_101Q0010e0) March 8, 2021

Fans had mixed reactions to the announcement. According to some, Riot should take all their time to strengthen ties with India and launch only when they can deliver the best Wild Rift experience for them.

Others have grown impatient and blamed the current political situation between India and China behind such a prolonged delay.

Might be related to tensions between India and Chinese companies, I guess. Especially how they were pressing on Tencent. — George (@MSTRMN_) March 8, 2021

Although Riot is yet to provide any further indication of Wild Rift's release date in India, they definitely have not 'forgotten' the region.