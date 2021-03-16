Everything known about the Path of Ascension event in Wild Rift

Path of Ascension, one of the most awaited Wild Rift events, is finally live with the introduction of patch 2.1b.
Wild Rift players can acquire Leona, Diana, or Pantheon along with other in-game items, like Poro Coins, Blue Motes, icons, and emotes just by completing the event tasks. But Wild Rift players must be aware that they can acquire any one of the three champions for free within these twelve days.
In addition to the tasks in the Path of Ascension event, additional skins for each of the three champions have been released. They are available at the Wild Rift store at a discounted price.
Path of Ascension event in Wild Rift and its description
The official event description reads:
"Runeterra's tallest peak, Mount Targon seems to pierce the very heavens. Little wonder, then, that it has played an eternal role in the celestial dance, both mythic and modern, a cornerstone of the sun, the moon, and the stars themselves. Countless have attempted to scale its sheer face in search of glory or wisdom, but the few who have succeeded speak not a word of their journey."
"Your time has finally come to join these fearless mountaineers in ascending Targon's treacherous crags. Yet one question remains: which aspect of the heavens will you champion?"
The first thing a player should do before getting along with the event is choosing an ascension path. A Wild Rift player will be able to pick any one of the following three paths for ascending towards the Targon's summit.
- Path to Aspect of the Moon, joining Diana in her moonlit quest for truth.
- Path to Aspect of the Sun, becoming a radiant pillar of faith like Leona herself.
- Path to Aspect of War, to aid Pantheon in his endless battle with divinity itself.
Players must choose their path carefully as there is no option for turning back.
Missions and rewards of Wild Rift's Path of Ascension event
The missions in the Path of Ascension event are pretty straightforward. Players are required to finish off each mission objective in a particular path to earn their respective champions and other rewards.
The objectives, 'Win a match with Pantheon on your team' or, 'Win a match with Leona on your team' or, 'Win a match with Diana on your team,' require a win with every one of these champions. Therefore, gamers can achieve them in a single game.
This Wild Rift event started on March 16th and will run till March 28th, ending at 23:59 GMT.
Path 1: Aspect of the Moon (Diana, Scorn of the Moon)
Mission 1: The Aspect of the Moon
- Objective - Play 7 games OR Deal 100,000 damage to enemy champions.
- Rewards - 400 Blue Motes, Scorn of the Moon icon.
Mission 2: Purge the Non-Believers
- Objective - Kill 1,500 minions with your team.
- Rewards - 400 Blue Motes, 50 Poro Coins.
Mission 3: Defend the Mountain
- Objective - Play 7 games OR Kill 10 epic monsters with your team.
- Rewards - 400 Blue Motes, "Pretty Pleaaaase?" emote
Mission 4: All Targon’s Riches
- Objective - Earn 90,000 gold.
- Rewards - 400 Blue Motes, 50 Poro Coins.
Mission 5: Savior of the Lunari
- Objective - Play 7 games OR Get 50 takedowns.
- Rewards - Unlock Diana.
Mission 6: Topple the False Idols
- Objective - Destroy 25 turrets with your team.
- Rewards - 400 Blue Motes, 50 Poro Coins.
Mission 7: The Aspects of Targon
- Objective - Play 7 games OR Win a match with Pantheon on your team/Win a match with Leona on your team/Win a match with Diana on your team.
- Reward - 400 Blue Motes, "The Celestial Peak" icon border.
Path 2: Aspect of the Sun (Leona, The Radiant Dawn)
Mission 1: The Aspect of the Sun
- Objective - Play 7 games OR Apply crowd control effects to enemy champions 100 times.
- Rewards - 400 Blue Motes, Radiant Dawn icon.
Mission 2: Purge the Non-Believers
- Objective - Kill 1,500 minions with your team.
- Rewards - 400 Blue Motes, 50 Poro Coins.
Mission 3: Defend the Mountain
- Objective - Play 7 games OR Kill 10 epic monsters with your team.
- Rewards - 400 Blue Motes, "Pretty Pleaaaase?" emote
Mission 4: All Targon’s Riches
- Objective - Earn 90,000 gold.
- Rewards - 400 Blue Motes, 50 Poro Coins.
Mission 5: Unshakeable Faith
- Objective - Play 7 games OR Place or destroy 50 wards.
- Rewards - Unlock Leona.
Mission 6: Topple the False Idols
- Objective - Destroy 25 turrets with your team.
- Rewards - 400 Blue Motes, 50 Poro Coins.
Mission 7: The Aspects of Targon
- Objective - Play 7 games OR Win a match with Pantheon on your team/Win a match with Leona on your team/Win a match with Diana on your team.
- Reward - 400 Blue Motes, "The Celestial Peak" icon border.
Path 3: Aspect of War (Pantheon, The Unbreakable Spear)
Mission 1: The Aspect of War
- Objective - Play 7 games OR Win 2 games using fighter champions.
- Rewards - 400 Blue Motes, Unbreakable Spear icon.
Mission 2: Purge the Non-Believers
- Objective - Kill 1,500 minions with your team.
- Rewards - 400 Blue Motes, 50 Poro Coins.
Mission 3: Defend the Mountain
- Objective - Play 7 games OR Kill 10 epic monsters with your team.
- Rewards - 400 Blue Motes, "Pretty Pleaaaase?" emote
Mission 4: All Targon’s Riches
- Objective - Earn 90,000 gold.
- Rewards - 400 Blue Motes, 50 Poro Coins.
Mission 5: War is Reborn
- Objective - Play 7 games OR Get MVP/SVP 2 times.
- Rewards - Unlock Pantheon.
Mission 6: Topple the False Idols
- Objective - Destroy 25 turrets with your team.
- Rewards - 400 Blue Motes, 50 Poro Coins.
Mission 7: The Aspects of Targon
- Objective - Play 7 games OR Win a match with Pantheon on your team/Win a match with Leona on your team/Win a match with Diana on your team.
- Reward - 400 Blue Motes, "The Celestial Peak" icon border.
The event store
Diana, Leona, and Pantheon are now available in the Wild Rift store, along with the following skins, at a discounted price,
- Dark Valkyrie Diana.
- Barbecue Leona.
- Full Metal Pantheon.