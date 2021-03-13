Wild Rift teases upcoming Path of Ascension event

Riot Games has hinted at the upcoming Path of Ascension event in Wild Rift with a tweet featuring Mount Targon's guardian, Leona. They also mentioned her friend Diana, a significant character in the lores of Targon.

Leona is a Solari warrior who defends her people with the Zenith Blade and Shield of Daybreak. She ascended Mount Targon to protect her friend, Diana, and became the living Aspect of the Sun. Now, her skin shimmers with starfire and her eyes burn with celestial power☀️ pic.twitter.com/XRGmR4tLmw — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) March 12, 2021

Wild Rift patch 2.1's announcement suggested Leona, Diana, and Pantheon as the three upcoming champions, and the moment seems to have arrived.

Mount Targon: the mightiest peak in Runeterra, a place shrouded in stardust and myth. Sun-worshipping tribes live on its cliffsides, scraping out a living from the rock itself, while a secret sect of moon worshippers wait for their time in the light. pic.twitter.com/41VGj2eMAS — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) March 11, 2021

Recently, Riot teased its next Wild Rift event, featuring Mount Targon, one of the most mysterious places in all of Runeterra.

Going by League lore, all three champions belong to the Rakkor tribe of Targon. Thus, fans are sure of the arrival of the Path of Ascension Event.

Wild Rift players soon to visit Targon, the mightiest peak in Runeterra

Two friends, Leona and Diana, ascended the Targon to realize that they were never the same.

Leona (L) and Diana were childhood friends (Image via Riot Games)

League of Legends lore says:

"Mount Targon is the mightiest peak in Runeterra, a towering peak of sun-baked rock amid a range of summits unmatched in scale anywhere else in the world. Located far from civilization, Mount Targon is utterly remote and all but impossible to reach, save by the most determined seeker. The ascent is all but impossible, and those hardy few who somehow survive to reach the top rarely speak of what they have seen. Some return with a haunted, empty look in their eyes, others changed beyond all recognition, imbued by an aspect of unearthly, inhuman power with a destiny few mortals can comprehend."

Diana and Leona were childhood friends who spent many nights together at the Solari temple. Leona was born with Solari faith and naturally achieved excellence in her lessons as she grew up.

On the other hand, Diana was an orphan, unaware of her real identity. She was born with Lunari faith and, thus, always questioned Solaris' beliefs. Though Leona failed to win Diana over, she did find a friend in her.

Unnatural formations in the Targon (Image via Riot Games)

Diana always spoke of discovering a hidden alcove in Mount Targon, an ancient place where the walls were etched with depictions of strange symbols and forgotten societies.

She always mentioned climbing the mighty peak's summit to learn more, while Leona urged her to stop.

The Vaulted Road in Mount Targon (Image via Riot Games)

One night, Diana ran out of the temple without informing anyone to climb the Targon peak. Her concerned close friend Leona chased her, and both started moving towards the summit.

The ascent was difficult for Leona in the treacherous conditions. But her training, willpower, and concern for Diana were all that drove her on. She kept chasing her, and when Leona finally reached the Targon summit, she found Diana engulfed in a gleaming column of silver light.

Leona understood that Diana was never a Solaris but a Lunaris faithful.

Leona and Diana on the Targon summit (Image via Riot Games)

Leona and Diana found themselves chosen as the mortal hosts of the Aspects of Sun and the Moon and given their weapons and armors. Frustrated with the other's choice of what to do with their new power, a fight broke out between the two friends.

A battle between the close friends (Image via Riot Games)

Their combat was swift, a blistering clash between sun and moon, ending with Diana’s crescent blade at Leona’s throat. But, rather than delivering the killing blow to her friend, Diana fled.

Devastated, Leona descended Targon and hurried to her elders.

Will the Path of Ascension event be exclusive to Wild Rift?

Leona in Wild Rift (Image via Riot Games)

Diana in Wild Rift (Image via Riot Games)

Pantheon in Wild Rift (Image via Riot Games)

Mount Targon is the most potent peak in Runeterra. Many League of Legends champions are associated with it, such as Leona, Diana, Pantheon, Zoe, Soraka, Aphelios, Taric, and Aurelion Sol.

Though PC players have good experience with the Targon Rakkors, Wild Rifters are yet to taste the waters with most of them. In the pre-season announcement, Riot has already revealed the first looks of Leona, Diana, and Pantheon, the upcoming champions in Wild Rift.

They say great power and knowledge await those who make it to the top...but the only people who try it are the very brave or the very crazy. Which one are you? — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) March 11, 2021

So far, Riot's plans for the upcoming events are still in the predicting stage. But it is quite possible that Path of Ascension will not appear in League of Legends PC and will be exclusive to the mobile version of this title.