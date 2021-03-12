Wild Rift introduces the Lux's Trail event along with a hint of their upcoming content

As Katarina's Challenge has come to an end, now it's time for Lux to brighten up Wild Rift with a series of challenges.
Players can acquire a total of 200 Poro Coins by completing the event tasks. This six-day event will also reward players with a special Pengu Party Emote after completion of all six event missions.
The missions in Lux's Trail are pretty straightforward. Players are required to finish off each of their mission objectives to earn their respective rewards. The event started on the 12 March and will run till the 17 March, ending at 23:59 GMT.
Wild Rift - Lux's Trail and its missions
The official event description reads:
Help Lux, the Lady of Luminosity brighten up Wild Rift with this series of challenges!
Mission 1: Illuminate the Enemy
- Objective - Place OR destroy 25 wards
- Reward - 20 Poro Coins.
Mission 2: Clear the Way
- Objective - As a team, kill 2,500 minions AND / OR monsters
- Reward - 20 Poro Coins.
Mission 3: Baron Slayer
- Objective - As a team, kill 4 Barons.
- Reward - 30 Poro Coins.
Mission 4: Shine Like Gold
- Objective - You and your premade party earn a total of 250,000 gold
- Reward - 30 Poro Coins.
Mission 5: Kill Secured
- Objective - Kill 1,000 Minions With Your Team OR Inflict Grievous Wounds in Champions 20 Times.
- Reward - 50 Poro Coins.
Mission 6: Team Player
- Objective - Play 20 games OR Win 5 games with your premade party
- Reward - 50 Poro Coins.
Once all these six Wild Rift missions or Lux's "Trials" are completed, the players will be awarded with an exclusive Pengu Party Emote.
Wild Rift's upcoming Event
Riot Games has already teased their upcoming Wild Rift event, featuring Mount Targon, the mightiest peak in Runeterra.
Though not much is known about the upcoming event, players can be assured that Pantheon, Leona, and Diana, the guards and heroes of Mount Targon, will soon make their way into Wild Rift along with the Path to Ascension event.