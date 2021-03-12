Wild Rift introduces the Lux's Trail event along with a hint of their upcoming content

As Katarina's Challenge has come to an end, now it's time for Lux to brighten up Wild Rift with a series of challenges.

Players can acquire a total of 200 Poro Coins by completing the event tasks. This six-day event will also reward players with a special Pengu Party Emote after completion of all six event missions.

Light it up this week during Lux’s Trial! Complete missions from March 12 to March 17 to unlock a whole bunch of bright and shiny rewards, courtesy of the Lady of Luminosity.



Read more! https://t.co/k6ozMbnhu4 pic.twitter.com/GBxBrS2aCi — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) March 12, 2021

The missions in Lux's Trail are pretty straightforward. Players are required to finish off each of their mission objectives to earn their respective rewards. The event started on the 12 March and will run till the 17 March, ending at 23:59 GMT.

Wild Rift - Lux's Trail and its missions

Image via Riot Games - Wild Rift

The official event description reads:

Help Lux, the Lady of Luminosity brighten up Wild Rift with this series of challenges!

Mission 1: Illuminate the Enemy

Objective - Place OR destroy 25 wards

Reward - 20 Poro Coins.

Mission 2: Clear the Way

Objective - As a team, kill 2,500 minions AND / OR monsters

Reward - 20 Poro Coins.

Mission 3: Baron Slayer

Objective - As a team, kill 4 Barons.

Reward - 30 Poro Coins.

Mission 4: Shine Like Gold

Objective - You and your premade party earn a total of 250,000 gold

Reward - 30 Poro Coins.

Mission 5: Kill Secured

Objective - Kill 1,000 Minions With Your Team OR Inflict Grievous Wounds in Champions 20 Times.

Reward - 50 Poro Coins.

Mission 6: Team Player

Objective - Play 20 games OR Win 5 games with your premade party

Reward - 50 Poro Coins.

Wild Rift players will be awarded with a Pengu Party Emote once the Lux's Trial missions are completed.

Once all these six Wild Rift missions or Lux's "Trials" are completed, the players will be awarded with an exclusive Pengu Party Emote.

The Pengu Party Emote (Image via Riot Games)

Wild Rift's upcoming Event

Riot Games has already teased their upcoming Wild Rift event, featuring Mount Targon, the mightiest peak in Runeterra.

Mount Targon: the mightiest peak in Runeterra, a place shrouded in stardust and myth. Sun-worshipping tribes live on its cliffsides, scraping out a living from the rock itself, while a secret sect of moon worshippers wait for their time in the light. pic.twitter.com/41VGj2eMAS — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) March 11, 2021

Though not much is known about the upcoming event, players can be assured that Pantheon, Leona, and Diana, the guards and heroes of Mount Targon, will soon make their way into Wild Rift along with the Path to Ascension event.