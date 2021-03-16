Wild Rift patch 2.1b official notes introduces Leona, Diana, and Pantheon; nerfs Yasuo and Aurelion Sol

The mid patch Wild Rift 2.1 cycle is around the corner, and Riot Games will finally be introducing three champions from the Targon Rakkor tribe.

According to Ben Forbes and Alex Huang, 2.1b is the final major balance and content patch of the cycle. It will feature the long-awaited Path of Ascension event where Wild Rift players can explore the majesty and might of Targon through three of its most iconic champions: Leona, Diana, and Pantheon.

The devs will also take a swing at a couple of powerful midlaners, and nerf backdoor victories as many organized competitive teams are making frequent use of that strategy.

The might of Targon’s aspects descend from the heavens this patch, bringing nerfs to Aurelion Sol, the Conqueror rune, and backdooring. Welcome to Patch 2.1b.



With patch 2.1b, Yasuo and Aurelion Sol will be getting significant nerfs to their kit, while Ziggs, Soraka, and Tristana will see some much-needed buffs.

Some items and runes will also be tweaked, as Riot looks to make a lot of balance changes this time around. Wild Rift fans looking for a more detailed version of the patch notes can look up the official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights:

Wild Rift patch 2.1B official notes

#1 - New Wild Rift champions

It’s a treacherous climb to the top of Mount Targon. Which path will you take, and which Aspect will you unlock along the way?

☀️ Path of the Sun

🌙 Path of the Moon

🛡 Path of War pic.twitter.com/iHTYDeWbew — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) March 15, 2021

Leona, The Radiant Dawn

Image via Riot Games - Wild Rift

“Imbued with the fire of the sun, Leona is a holy warrior of the Solari who defends Mount Targon with her Zenith Blade and the Shield of Daybreak. Her skin shimmers with starfire while her eyes burn with the power of the celestial Aspect within her. Armored in gold and bearing a terrible burden of ancient knowledge, Leona brings enlightenment to some, death to others.”

Diana, Scorn of the Moon

Image via Riot Games - Wild Rift

“Bearing her crescent moonblade and clad in shimmering armor the color of winter snow at night, Diana is a living embodiment of the silver moon’s power. Imbued with the essence of an Aspect from beyond Targon’s towering summit, Diana is no longer wholly human, and struggles to understand her power and purpose in this world.”

Pantheon, The Unbreakable Spear

Image via Riot Games - Wild Rift

“Once an unwilling host to the Aspect of War, Atreus survived when the celestial power within him was slain, refusing to succumb to a blow that tore stars from the heavens. In time, he learned to embrace the power of his own mortality, and the stubborn resilience that goes along with it. Atreus now opposes the divine as Pantheon reborn, his unbreakable will fueling the fallen Aspect’s weapons on the field of battle.”

Leona, Diana, and Pantheon will be released later in the patch.

Skins

Dark Valkyrie Diana Skin (Image via Riot Games - Wild Rift)

All skins will be released throughout the patch.

Barbecue Leona

Dark Valkyrie Diana

Full Metal Pantheon

Dragonslayer Pantheon

Infernal Diana

PROJECT: Ashe

PROJECT: Leona

PROJECT: Vi

PROJECT: Yasuo

PROJECT: Zed

#2 - Wild Rift events

Path of Ascension

Image via Riot Games - Wild Rift

The official event tag reads:

“What awaits you on Targon’s peak? Find your path. Make the climb.”

The Path of Ascension event will begin later in the patch.

#3 - Wild Rift champion updates

Aurelion Sol

Aurelion Sol is still way too strong even after the Liandry’s nerf. While Riot is nerfing his most powerful rune (Conqueror), they feel he needs an additional tune down to his mid-game strength to be more in line with other champions.

(P) Center of the Universe

Star base damage: 18/26/34/42/50/58/66/74/82/90/98/106/114/122/130 → 15/21/27/33/40/47/54/61/70/79/88/97/108/119/130

(W) Celestial Expansion

Base damage: 25/35/45/55/65/75/85/95/105/115/125/135/145/165 → 25/32/39/46/54/62/70/78/89/100/111/122/138/154/170

(R) Voice of Light

Cooldown: 65/55/45s → 80/65/50s

Soraka

Soraka is a bit weaker compared to her counterparts. Thus, Riot is giving her some more star power to help her shine as a healer and silencer.

(W) Astral Infusion

Base heal: 80/110/140/170 HP → 80/120/160/200 HP

(E) Equinox

Cooldown: 22/20/18/16s → 20/18/16/14s

Tristana

Tristana is given a small buff to her mana and (W) Rocket Jump slow to make sure she is rewarded more consistently for jumping in.

Base Stats

Base mana per level: 33 → 41

Mana @ level 15: 762 → 874

(W) Rocket Jump

Slow duration: 1/1.5/2/2.5s → 1.5/2/2.5/3s

Yasuo

Yasuo overly benefited from the Blade of the Ruined King changes in the last patch, 2.1. At the same time, his defensive stats are too high given his passive shield and mobility.

Thus, Riot is taking a good chunk out of his base armor and health to help his opponents capitalize on his mistakes more. They are also adjusting his dash speed to better match his pace from League PC.

Base Stats

Base armor: 40 → 35

Base health: 650 → 570

(E) Sweeping Blade

Dash Speed: 1200 + Movement Speed → 900 + Movement Speed

Ziggs

Ziggs’ Mega Inferno Bomb is pretty hard to hit sometimes, especially when it’s flying across the map, so he is given a slight area-of-effect buff. On the other hand, he takes down turrets too quickly, so Riot is pulling back a bit on his (W) Satchel Charge execution.

(W) Satchel Charge

Tower destroy threshold: 25/30/35/40% tower HP → 20/25/30/35% tower HP

(R) Mega Inferno Bomb

Outer AoE size radius: 4 → 5

Inner AoE size radius: 2 → 2.5

#4 - Wild Rift item and rune changes

Locket is too strong as a first item and completely nullifies the lethality of early game team fighting. Thus, the devs are taking a hefty swing at its early power and price to curb it from being purchased too quickly.

Locket Enchant

Price: 500g → 800g

Shield Amount: 140 to 420 (120 + Level × 20) → 70 to 420 (45 + Level × 25)

Conqueror

After evaluating more usage data, Riot found that Conqueror is hyper overperforming on ranged AP Wild Rift champions compared to other choices.

It’s also slightly strong in general for other ranged champions, so they are selectively nerfing its maximum output on ranged champions by a small amount too.

AP per stack: 4 to 12 (based on champ level) → 3 to 9 (based on champ level)

Maximum stack Adaptive Damage bonus: 10% on ranged champions → 7% on ranged champions

#5. Wild Rift systems' changes

Backdoor bonus

Though Riot thinks that backdooring should be viable in some situations, late-game backdooring is becoming too easy. Thus, the devs are removing the mechanic where the turret defense backdoor bonus lessens in the late game.

“Backdoor bonus” tower damage reduction: 66%, then 33% at 18 minutes → 66% through the whole game

Lane swaps

There has been an overwhelming amount of lane swaps in Wild Rift to force 2v1 lanes in competitive play. Riot does not think this to be the most intuitive or healthy playstyle.

So they had to address it sooner rather than later. To maintain clear phases of the game, the devs think laning should last at least a few minutes in the early game. Hence, they are giving turrets more defensive power if an entire team tries to take them down.

Before patch 2.1b

During the first 3 minutes, all outer turrets gain 50 bonus Armor/Magic Resist

During the first 3 minutes, turrets gain additional defensive bonuses when multiple enemies are nearby:

3 champions in total: 40 Armor/Magic Resist

4 champions in total: 80 Armor/Magic Resist

5 champions in total: 120 Armor/Magic Resist

Patch 2.1b changes

During the first 3 minutes:

Solo (Baron) lane outer turret gains 90 bonus Armor/Magic Resist

Mid lane outer turret gains 90 bonus Armor/Magic Resist

Duo (Dragon) lane outer turret gains 40 bonus Armor/Magic Resist

During the first 3 minutes, turrets gain additional defensive bonuses when multiple enemies are nearby:

2 champions in total: 10 Armor/Magic Resist

3 champions in total: 100 Armor/Magic Resist

4 champions in total: 200 Armor/Magic Resist

5 champions in total: 300 Armor/Magic Resist

#6 - Wild Rift chat detection modifications

Riot is rolling out an improved Wild Rift chat evaluation that is ramping up to catch a majority of detected languages, which means a player might run into other players who’ve received text or voice restrictions.

Over the upcoming months, the developers will continue to improve both the detection and the languages Wild Rift supports.

#7 - Wild RIft free-to-play champion rotations

Mar 18 - Mar 24: Corki, Darius, Graves, Katarina, Malphite, Nami, Shyvana, Soraka, Varus, Ziggs

Mar 25 - Mar 31: Akali, Draven, Jarvan IV, Jax, Rakan, Sona, Wukong, Xayah, Xin Zhao, Zed