How to solve Sentinels of Light puzzle on the League of Legends website

Riot Games has released a new teaser featuring its upcoming League of Legends event, "Rise of Sentinels," which is likely to be a major addition to Viego's ruination story in League of Legends.

The official Twitter handle recently came up with a secret code: "Lorem ipsum dolorlink in biosit amet," which is nothing but a placeholder text used in a graphic design, depicting, "Link in bio."

Lorem ipsum dolorlink in biosit amet — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) June 21, 2021

Clicking on the updated link in League of Legends' Twitter bio redirects users to the game's official website, where a secret page opens up, titled Sentinels of Light.

Viego in the secret page, titled Sentinels of Light (Image via Riot Games)

On this page, Viego is seen with his sword, sitting on his ruined throne, thinking deeply about something. This is where the Treasure Hunt Puzzle begins, and here's how to solve the 3-step puzzle and fetch the page's secret message.

Step-wise solution for Sentinels of Light web puzzle on League of Legends' website

Step 1

Puzzle Window 1 (Image via League of Legends website)

Users should click on young Viego’s hand that is holding his wife, Isolde, in the torn portrait to the left of the image. Tapping everywhere else on the page starts a countdown that says Ruin and then 3, 2, 1, with nothing happening after.

Step 2

Puzzle Window 2 - Golden Music Box (Image via League of Legends website)

A golden box then pops up to play a tune. It is likely a music box as it has Viego and Isolde dancing in what seems to be a flower.

Puzzle Window 2 - Password Text Box (Image via League of Legends website)

Once the music ends, a password text box opens up where the user should type the code "->8->8->8->8". This secret code was initially hidden in Gwen's champion biography, only visible to readers who highlighted the characters.

Step 3

Puzzle Window 3 - Password Text Box ((Image via League of Legends website)

In the last step of this puzzle, fans are taken to a page that says, "Welcome Sentinel." The background image on the page seems to be a visual from the Demacian kingdom that might have some connection to the upcoming Sentinels of Light champion.

This page also features a password text box for fans, where the code "Akshan" should be entered. Akshan happens to be the name of the next League of Legends champion.

Once the puzzle is solved, an image is displayed on the webpage, which is actually the "Treasure" or secret that Riot wanted fans to find out. The downloadable image features what looks like new sentinel-themed skins and the first official look at League of Legends' upcoming champion, Akshan.

First look of Akshan, the upcoming League of Legends champion (Image via Riot Games)

Data miners have also dug into the website's HTML code to get a secret message retrieved from the League of Legends dev that reads:

"To the Sentinels. In the event of my death, I appoint Akshan as my successor to inherit my weapon and keep Shurima protected from the forces of undeath. May you one day find us - Shadya."

I found something gamers pic.twitter.com/NM5BrRrQ7P — Rooster (@TheEpicRooster) June 21, 2021

Fans do not doubt that Akshan will be the next Sentinel of Light champion in League of Legends, who will fight Viego alongside Lucian, Senna, and the other sentinels, revealing many secrets of the Ruined King story.

However, the whole thing is sheer speculation, and Riot is yet to drop elaborate details on League of Legends' champion number 156.

