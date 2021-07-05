Riot may have just teased Wild Rift's worldwide release with Sentinels of Light event

With the Sentinels gearing up for Wild Rift's mega upcoming event "Sentinels of Light," Riot has possibly hinted at the mobile MOBA's global release, which might soon be officially revealed.

The Sentinels of Light event promises to include a whole lot of new experiences for Riot fans across all their franchises: League of Legends, Wild Rift, Legends of Runeterra, Teamfight Tactics, and Valorant. It officially begins on July 8th, and with just two days away from the grand union of the Sentinels, Riot has released a Wild Rift-exclusive mobile-only experience for players to get an idea of the upcoming event.

The Sentinels of Light have fought against darkness for thousands of years. Uncover the secrets of their Outpost: https://t.co/Z9iRa9vOu1 pic.twitter.com/3WTxIRsqZ7 — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) July 5, 2021

If a user digs deep onto the virtual tour of the featured Sentinels' outpost, a world map could be spotted on one of its walls. Fans have started speculating that this could be an early hint of Riot's plans for Wild Rift's global launch.

Wild Rift's new mobile-only experience featuring a world map hints at the MOBA's worldwide release

Image via Riot Games - Wild Rift

The themed feature on Wild Rift's website redirects users to a sub-website titled "Sentinel Unite," which can only be accessed only via a mobile device. It further takes them on a virtual tour of one of the Sentinels' outposts that hides numerous secrets of the sentinels. On the southern wall of the outpost, a world map could be seen, marked with the locations of all secret sentinel outposts around the world.

World Map engraved on the southern wall of the Sentinels' Outpost (Screengrab via Wild Rift website)

Screengrab via Wild Rift website

World map marked with the locations of the secret Sentinels' Outposts (Screengrab via Wild Rift website

With the virtual "Sentinel's Outpost" tour being a mobile-only feature by Riot and with it providing the mighty lands of Runeterra a connection to the world map for the first time, fans are almost certain that the worldwide launch of Wild Rift is on its way soon.

Are they teasing worldwide official release somehow? — Abhishek Mallick (@EloHellMorty) July 5, 2021

Wild Rift is still running its open beta version in regions like Europe, Middle East, Turkey, SEA, Oceania, Russia, the Americas, and the North African regions. Fans across major regions like China and India are yet to receive an official update on their localized launch of the game.

However, with Riot teasing the world map for the first time in a featured Wild Rift post, the global audience might start preparing to get their hands on the full, global version of League of Legends' handheld MOBA. However, the entire thing must be taken with a pinch of salt, as it is still in a speculative state. Riot is yet to provide any sort of response to the rumor.

