Riot shares insight into Akshan’s tragic backstory as the Rogue Sentinel gears up to begin his League of Legends journey

Riot has finally revealed the long-awaited League of Legends rogue assassin, Akshan, through an old-school champion trailer termed Akshan: the Rogue Sentinel.

The trailer begins with Akshan going to the Sarcophagus of his friend and mentor Shadya, located in an abandoned dome in a hilly area at Runeterra. Akshan had a close relationship with Shadya, who was murdered, most likely by Viego in the battle of darkness and light.

Akshan near Shadya's Sarcophagus (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Akshan was then heard speaking about using Shadya's powerful weapon Absolver, which he wanted to use, even after promising Shadya that he wouldn't. He said,

"I hope I haven't kept you waiting my friend. Yes I know, I said I wouldn't use your Absolver. But look at it... it's magnificent!"

Following that, the screen transits onto the present-day Summoner's Rift, where the League of Legends' "Charming Rogue Marksman" was seen showboating his Rift skills with the help of his grappling gun (Absolver).

The 80-second video ended with a cold tone of vengeance by Akshan, as he was seen murmuring about some "other plans" that Shadya might have had for him before her unfortunate death.

League of Legends' newest champion Akshan wants vengeance for Shadya's murder

Akshan's life story weirdly resembles Viego's, as if they are "two sides to the same coin". Viego lost his wife Isolde in an unfortunate mishap, while Akshan's beloved Shadya was brutally murdered. Both lost their loved ones and were desperate to get them back to their lives at any cost, even if it turned out to be vengeance.

The only thing that separated the two was the choices they made throughout their tragic lives. Viego was a spoiled prince of Camavor who fell in love with a humble seamstress. Akshan, on the other hand, hailed from the streets of Shurima and was almost beaten to death for his righteousness.

Viego turned into the ferocious Ruined King who murdered thousands out of his grief and selfishness. Akshan was trained by Shadya to become a Sentinel of Light to defend against the evil spirits of the undying souls. Viego wanted to destroy the world, while Akshan aimed at saving it.

Akshan grew up in a Shuriman village street, facing the hardships of life and always standing firm against the injustice around him. One day in his childhood, he clashed with a "wrong man" for the latter's wrong deeds. Akshan was beaten horribly and was left to die in the street. Fortunately, he was saved by a kind-hearted woman called Shadya.

Akshan pledging near Shadya's sarcophagus (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Shadya was a key member of the Sentinels of Light who used her powerful weapon to resurrect Akshan from near-death. Eventually, Shadya and Akshan became good friends, and the former appointed herself as Akshan's mentor. She trained him to join the Sentinels and put his convictions to good use.

However, Akshan's life fell to pieces after Shadya was murdered by Viego in the "final battle" between the Sentinels and the Black Mist. Ever since, League of Legends' new rogue assassin has been wishing for nothing but revenge against Viego and his ruined army.

Akshan took Shadya's iconic weapon Absolver, but he unfortunately forgot all of Shadya’s talk of stopping the oncoming ruination in League of Legends' mighty lands of Runeterra.

