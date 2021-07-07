Akshan ability reveal: Everything you need to know about League of Legends' upcoming champion

Riot Games officially revealed the abilities of the newest League of Legends champion, Akshan. The game's "Lost Sentinel" finally arrives at the Summoner's Rift to fight against the Black Mist and save Runeterra from ruination.

Akshan is the third champion to be released in League of Legends season 11 and has a key part in the Ruined King story. He is a strong mid-lane marksman who, according to developers, would solve both the purposes of adding a unique champion to the roster and provide an appealing option to the mid-lane skirmishers.

The devs also previously hinted at Akshan's uniqueness in terms of roles and traits that will differentiate him from other midlanders. In a Champions Roadmap blog, back in April, Ryan "Reav3" Mireles, the lead producer of the League of Legends' champions team, mentioned while speaking of Akshan:

"Our goal with this champ was to create a marksman that would primarily be played mid-lane. While champions like Lucian, Corki, and Tristana have seen play mid, none of them feel like they were made specifically for that position, with the traits you often see from champions in that lane—like intentionally designed roaming patterns and a dueling focus. We felt a marksman designed for mid would both add a unique champion to the roster and could also be pretty appealing to a lot of midlane assassins and skirmisher players."

The following is a complete guide to Akshan's abilities in League of Legends.

Akshan, "The Lost Sentinel": Abilities in League of Legends

Passive - Dirty Fighting

Every third hit from Akshan’s attacks and damaging abilities deals a burst of physical damage. If the target happens to be a champion, Akshan gains a temporary shield.

After attacking once, Akshan fires a second attack that deals reduced physical damage to the opponent. The second shot can be canceled like a regular basic attack. If Akshan cancels the second shot he gains a burst of movement speed.

Q - Avengerang

With his Q, Akshan throws a boomerang that deals physical damage and reveals the enemies hit. The ability also extends its range each time the boomerang hits an enemy. Enemies can be hit twice in one Avengerang shot, once while going out and once while returning.

W - Going Rogue

Passive: When enemy champions kill one of Akshan’s allies, they get marked as "Scoundrels." When Akshan takes down a Scoundrel in any phase of the game, he gains bonus gold. Once the bonus is gained, allies killed by the Scoundrel are resurrected at their base, followed by the removal of Scoundrel status from all other enemies.

Active: Akshan becomes camouflaged either for a short duration or indefinitely, while near terrain. During this time, Akshan can see trails leading toward Scoundrels and he gains movement speed and mana regeneration while nearing them.

E - Heroic Swing

Akshan fires a hook shot that embeds in the first terrain hit. While embedded, he can recast to swing around the terrain in the cast direction, firing bullets (dealing physical damage) at the nearest enemy while swinging. While swinging, Akshan can recast again to jump off in the direction of the cursor to fire a final shot.

Heroic Swing's cooldown resets when Akshan earns a takedown on an enemy champion.

R - Comeuppance

While casting his ultimate, Akshan locks onto an enemy champion and begins channeling power into his gun to store bullets. At the end of the duration or after recasting the ability, Akshan unleashes his stored bullets, each dealing physical damage based on missing health to the first minion, champion, or structure hit.

League of Legends' "Lost Sentinel," Akshan, is all set to hit the Summoner's Rift on July 22nd along with the release of the upcoming patch 11.15.

