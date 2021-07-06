Riot teased some of the most incredible ruination themed League of Legends skins

With the Sentinels gearing up for Wild Rift's mega upcoming event "Sentinels of Light," Riot has unveiled some of the most exciting League of Legends champion skins featuring Sentinels and Ruination.

The upcoming champion Akshan, along with many other existing champions, is set to enter the mega-fight between darkness and light, starting July 8th. Diana, Irelia, Olaf, Riven and Vayne already suited up for the Sentinels army, and now, they will be joined by Rengar, Pyke and Graves to face off against the undying spirits of the Black Mist.

#PBE Preview... Behold your new Sentinels! ✨



Sentinel Rengar, Pyke & Graves! 💫 pic.twitter.com/AgzVPmH4wA — League of Legends // UK, IE & Nordics (@LoLUKN) July 6, 2021

Meanwhile, Thresh and Miss Fortune, along with Pantheon, will join the Ruined king to weigh up the forces of evil. Although the Sentinel skin of Graves was originally teased by Riot a few days back through an online treasure hunt puzzle, this is the first time that he’s been confirmed to join the skin line.

The new Sentinel trio of Rengar, Pyke, and Graves will be seen in completely new attire, flaunting their gold and white clothes, opposing the darkness of the Black Mist. Their weapons got fresh relic-makeovers as well as they are now glowing bright white with the energy of the relic stones.

Meanwhile, Thresh and Miss Fortune will be seen showing off their new skins, ruined by the curse of Viego. Miss Fortune's guns have transformed into ruined dark weapons, having sharks in their barrels. The Chain Warden, on the other hand, has once again turned into a human.

Unbound Thresh & Ruined Miss Fortune! 💚 pic.twitter.com/pE30Inofwo — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) July 6, 2021

Here are the revealed splash-arts of the upcoming Sentinel and Ruined Skins.

1) Sentinel Pyke

Sentinel Pyke (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

2) Sentinel Rengar

Sentinel Rengar (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

3) Sentinel Graves

Sentinel Graves (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

4) Unbound Thresh

Unbound Thresh (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

5) Ruined Miss Fortune

Ruined Miss Fortune (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

The upcoming event is scheduled to go live alongside Patch 11.14 and lasts from July 8th to August 10th.

