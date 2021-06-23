Riot unveils new Ruined Pantheon skin, Sentinel skins for Diana, Irelia, Olaf, Riven and Vayne in League of Legends

As League of Legends' mega clash between the Ruined Black Mist and the Sentinels of Light comes near, Riot has introduced six new skins for its warriors.

Five champions, namely Diana, Irelia, Olaf, Riven and Vayne, will soon suit up in their new Sentinel costumes to face off against the undying spirits of the Black Mist. Meanwhile, Pantheon: The Unbreakable Spear will join the Ruined King in the ruined battle of 8th July.

Sentinels spotting in the PBE! 💫



Sentinel Riven, Irelia, Diana, Olaf and Vayne! 💛



Ruined Pantheon & Prestige Edition! 💚 pic.twitter.com/orjnJknUDi — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) June 22, 2021

Sentinel Diana, Sentinel Irelia, Sentinel Olaf, Sentinel Riven and Sentinel Vayne will be up against Viego and his Ruined Army. The ghosted army of the Black Mist will also include the Ruined Pantheon who will also be there in the battle to fight against the League of Legends Sentinels.

The Sixth Sentinel, also referred to as "The Lost Sentinel" by Riot (Image via Riot Games)

Apart from the five aforementioned champions who got their new Sentinel skins, there is another champion in the gang as well, who is still kept a secret by Riot Games and is referred to as "The Lost Sentinel."

Sentinels of Light event Splash-Art (Image via Riot Games)

However, Riot put up an open-for-all Treasure Hunt puzzle for fans on their official website. The solution to the 3-step puzzle revealed a champion pose of the secret Lost Sentinel, who might go by the name of "Akshan." The splash-art also revealed the date and possible name of League of Legends' upcoming event, "Sentinels of Light."

Here are the revealed splash-arts of the upcoming Sentinel and Ruined Skins.

New League of Legends skins for the upcoming Sentinels of Light event

1) Sentinel Diana

Sentinel Diana (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

2) Sentinel Irelia

Sentinel Irelia (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

3) Sentinel Olaf

Sentinel Olaf (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

4) Sentinel Riven

Sentinel Riven (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

5) Sentinel Vayne

Sentinel Vayne (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

7) Ruined Pantheon

Ruined Pantheon (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

The flames of Ruin ignite in Rise of the Sentinels, coming July 8. pic.twitter.com/2uof8PcvfU — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) June 21, 2021

The upcoming event is scheduled to go live alongside Patch 11.14 and lasts from July 8 to August 10.

Edited by Gautham Balaji