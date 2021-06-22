Upcoming League of Legends champion Akshan draws design inspiration from Indian mythos

Riot recently revealed the first official splash-art of League of Legends' upcoming champion Akshan in a unique way, featuring an open-for-all Treasure Hunt puzzle for fans on their official website.

Players will now have to wait two more weeks before they can get their hands on League of Legends' 156th playable character, Akshan, along with patch 11.14. The new patch will bring with it a ruination-themed event called "Rise of the Sentinels," featuring the new midlane marksman, scheduled to get launched on July 8th.

Riot's lead producer of the champions team, Ryan "Reav3" Mireles, had also hinted at the origin of Akshan in a Reddit post, a few days back. According to him, League of Legends lacked a South Asian champion representation for a long time and Akshan is presumably the one whom Reav3 referred to.

League of Legends' upcoming champion Akshan is etymologically connected to ancient India

"Akshan" is an ancient Sanskrit word that translates to "Eye" in English. The eye holds a significant role in Indian mythology since the Hindu deity Lord Shiva is depicted with a third eye on his forehead. It is said that Shiva's eye remained closed most of the time and destroyed everything it saw with blazing rays of energy.

This "Third Eye" or the "Third Akshan" of Lord Shiva might have been an inspiration behind the creation of Riot's new champion Akshan. Also with Reav3's confirmation that an upcoming League of Legends champion will indeed have a South Asian (Indian) origin, the dots can be connected well.

As for Akshan's abilities, nothing has been confirmed yet, but in the Sentinels of light splash-art and the leaked image, the champion can be seen holding two different weapons that must have good significance in his ability types.

As a south Asian teen, I am beyond excited for this champ. It's rare that games have south Asian representation, that's why it's so awesome that a badass character like Akshan is being released. — Muhaddes (@muuhaddes) June 22, 2021

On one hand, Akshan holds some sort of "Hook Launcher," pretty much similar to a modern-day Grappling Hook Gun, possessing a greenish-glowing hook tied to a rope. While on the other fist, League of Legends' newest Sentinel of Light holds some sort of bent blade or a hard, straitened rope that might have some connection with the ancient Indian Rope Trick.

Akshan is Indian coded btw pic.twitter.com/Jp5YM5Ak2a — 𝕿𝖆𝖚𝖗𝖍𝖔𝖊𝖘 (@Taurhoes) June 21, 2021

Akshan's physique and complexion also resemble that of an ancient Indian Warrior and thus, fans are pretty much sure of the character's origin. However, the whole thing is sheer speculation, and Riot is yet to drop elaborative details on League of Legends' Lost Sentinel.

