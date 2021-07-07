Akshan can grapple and revive allies? New League of Legends champion's TFT reveal spark speculation

Riot Games' multi-game event, "Sentinels of Light," is already around the corner with just a few hours left before its official unveiling in League of Legends. However, leaks and rumors about the upcoming League of Legends champion, Akshan, have already been making rounds on the internet.

Teamfight Tactics' patch 11.15 is already up for testing in the Public Beta Environment (PBE), and the new Sentinel of Light Akshan was seen joining the TFT roster through the "Dawn of Heroes" bundle. PBE revealed Akshan's TFT ability, "Heroic Swing," which is also likely to be one of his abilities in League of Legends.

this isn't an accidental leak btw they actually acknowledged that they released Akshan in TFT earlier than in Summoner's Rift pic.twitter.com/qyuYaqpxH2 — nicholas ✨ kazuhaver (@silentgander) July 7, 2021

Leaks suggest that Akshan will have the ability to shoot ropes through his Absolver (the grappling gun) to swing around the Summoner's Rift. He is also likely to gain untargetability while swinging and revive his allies during a teamfight.

Akshan will possess the ability to become untargetable while swinging around in League of Legends

Image via Riot Games - League of Legends

Akshan, also known as "The Lost Sentinel," is expected to arrive in League of Legends within a few hours as part of Sentinels of Light. However, TFT's PBE has revealed the attributes of his iconic "Heroic Swing" ability.

Akshan's Heroic Swing ability (Image via Riot Games)

In a passive state, Akshan’s attacks will reduce the target’s armor by 50% for 5 seconds. The active state will see Akshan launching his grappling hook and swing untargetably toward the farthest enemy, gaining 75/100/400% attack speed for 4 seconds. Akshan will continue to attack the nearest enemy at double his attack speed while swinging.

Wait WAIT



What if Akshan actually ends up with some revive ability lmao pic.twitter.com/nBaHb1fGIb — Nikki, Queen of the Xer’Sai (@FlamingNikki) July 6, 2021

In April, Ryan "Reav3" Mireles, the lead producer of the champions team, hinted at an upcoming League of Legends champion, tagged as "a charming Sentinel of Light," who will have the ability to "swing" and "grapple."

On the Champion Roadmap blog, Reav3 wrote:

"During the Season 2021 roadmap, I talked briefly about a charming new Sentinel of Light that will swing onto the Rift this summer. Now that there's a lot more to grapple with let's talk in more detail."

Image via Riot Games - League of Legends

Now, since it has already been confirmed that the upcoming "Charming Sentinel" is none other than Akshan, fans have started connecting the obvious dots. Reav3 has also assured fans that the dev team's primary motive with the new champion will be to build a viable marksman who will be an appealing choice for midlane assassins and skirmishers.

Although many things are still being speculatied, fans can expect the official reveal of Akshan soon in League of Legends.

