Riot reveals first look at League of Legends' upcoming Social Leaderboard feature

Riot Games hinted at an upcoming Social Leaderboard feature last week that will allow League of Legends players to collate their ranks with their co-players.

Fans finally got a much-awaited sneak peek of the new feature, as Riot's competitive gameplay product lead, Cody Germain, shared what the Social Leaderboard will look like in League of Legends client. He compared his place on the solo/duo and flex ladders to others on his friends' list.

Turning ranked on in PBE 11.16 to test a new Social Leaderboard feature for Ranked Solo/Duo and Flex



Example Below: pic.twitter.com/5bydesQRbq — Cody Germain (@coderbryant) July 29, 2021

Although Riot is yet to announce an official release date for the new feature, it is expected to be added to League of Legends by September 2021. Prior to the official integration of the Social Leaderboard feature in the game, Riot has confirmed its testing on the Patch 11.16 PBE.

Riot dev claims League of Legends' new Social Leaderboard feature to be "cleaner and more performant"

Image via Riot Games

The Social Leaderboard feature will create a leaderboard based on the rankings of co-players. Every player will have a particular position on the ladder that might be important for comparison as well as for their overall growth. As of now, it apparently seems that players will be able to access the leaderboard when forming parties in solo/duo and flex queues.

The revealed image shows a player profile featuring ranks, games, and ranked wins, with the names of high performers at the top and lower-ranked players at the bottom. A timer: "Next Ladder Update" will likely refresh the rankings after a short period of time.

Just to clarify -- filter on social panel was the first thing we explored. One of our awesome interns did this as their project and identified that it was cleaner and more performant to leverage service data already in the lobby than create new calls in the social panel. — Cody Germain (@coderbryant) July 29, 2021

League of Legends' current ranked league system puts players in a random slot on the basis of their division, featuring wins, LP, and position on the ladder. Now, with this new format of grouping where the majority of them will be strangers, the players won't really be able to collate with their friends.

Quick answer -- filter on social panel was the first thing we explored. One of our awesome interns did this as their project and identified that it was cleaner and more performant to leverage service data already in the lobby than create new calls in the social panel. — Cody Germain (@coderbryant) July 29, 2021

The addition of the Social Leaderboard system to the League of Legends client might provide further incentive to grind with a little friendly competition. Cody also mentioned in one of his Tweets that the whole new Social Leaderboard thing was conceptualized by one of Riot Games' interns in his project. The system was identified as cleaner and more performant.

Edited by Siddharth Satish