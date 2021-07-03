Riot Games Music launch new lo-fi instrumental album "Sessions: Vi" for League of Legends fans

Riot Games has officially launched its newest League of Legends-themed music project called Sessions: Vi, collaborating with several experienced musicians like Chromonicci, Junior State, Laxcity, Tennyson, and others.

The album is a 37-track lo-fi instrumental reel featuring relaxing beats and a laid-back experience for League of Legends fans. Sessions: Vi is an exclusive venture from Riot Games' music team with no copyright restrictions.

Content creators and streamers can thus use these "safe-to-use" tracks for their featured content without asking for permission from the organization.

Creators; this is for you, because of all you do.



Introducing #Sessions, a collection of music completely free to use in your content. Experience our first drop Sessions: Vi now. ✨



Watch: https://t.co/7pFGgXYlVQ

Stream: https://t.co/2cBkAqzt87 pic.twitter.com/AuumS7O2Wn — Riot Games Music (@riotgamesmusic) July 2, 2021

According to Riot,

“The project is the result of a promise that Riot Games Music made a year ago: To create new music that would be safe to stream and free to use—something to help address a small part of the copyright pains seen from creators and streamers around the world.”

Wondering what content you can use Sessions: Vi in? Visit our website to learn more about creating with #Sessions, and download the album today. https://t.co/IxBxRwItXF pic.twitter.com/qZ05oehaGc — Riot Games Music (@riotgamesmusic) July 2, 2021

Sessions: Vi is now available for free on major music streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube. The tracks can also be downloaded from Riot Games Music's official website.

League of Legends' popular champion, Vi, is the featured character for Riot Games' first music album cover

Sessions: Vi is Riot's first album in the Sessions series and they have confirmed that future works on the same are in progress as well. The first installment in the series is dedicated to Vi, a popular champion from the Piltover region in the League of Legends Universe.

Though Vi, according to Lore, is known for her highly energetic and active nature, this particular music series will explore the calm and relaxed version of the champion.

Riot assured fans about their plans for more such future projects like 'Sessions' if the new venture works out successfully.

Sessions: Vi Cover (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Sessions: Vi is Riot's first full-length music album since Warsongs, the album that was released in 2016. Although there were a few more event-oriented music features like True Damage and K/DA, this new project in the lo-fi theme might be a game-changer for the organization's popularity in the world of music.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul