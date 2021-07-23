Riot to remove promotional games and add banning phase to Wild Rift ranked, in season 3

Wild Rift's season three will kick start with Patch 2.4 soon, where ranked play is set to receive a big change as promotional games will be removed along with the addition of a banning phase.

Riot recently shared details on their plans through a blog post, clarifying the key reasons behind the removal of the promotional games. According to Wild Rift's principal game designer Josh “Nextdoor” Menke,

“After comparing the competitive intent of Promotion Matches against engagement skill data, we found that they were doing more harm than good for players. In the lower ranks, we saw that promotion losses were more likely than usual to cause to give up the ranked climb. Our assumption is that players value Promotion Marches more than regular matches, so losing a Promotion Match feels extra bad and discourages further playing.”

Riot thinks that it wasn’t just in the lower ranks that promotional matches were causing noticeable differences. Even at higher ranks, Wild Rift players kept ignoring the ranked mode once they successfully got their promotion.

This was out of fear of being de-ranked and having to go through the promo stages all over again.

As explained by the devs, Wild Rift will no longer include promotional games. Players will simply advance to the next rank once they achieve adequate ladder points. According to Ed “MartianSpider” Knapp, the lead game designer for Around Game on Wild Rift,

"We believe the best version of a competitive league includes bans, preferably 10 bans. However, with the current set of champions released, we worry that with 10 total bans, the result could be a majority of players’ favorite champions would be banned out, and many matches would feel “same-y.” We talked about releasing bans earlier, with either 1 or 2 bans per team, but we know this would be frustrating as a minority of players in the game would have access to bans."

Along with these changes, players will now be required to own 16 champions to compete within ranked games, including those in the free rotation. All updates will be arriving at Wild Rift on July 27th, along with the commencement of season 3.

