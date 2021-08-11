Riot to integrate champion-specific affinity to  personalization options in League of Legends Season 12

Riot Games is set to introduce a system called Challenges to the upcoming League of Legends preseason 2022, allowing players to test their true potential on Summoner’s Rift, celebrate their achievements, and show off to their audience.

Earlier in 2021, Riot introduced Progression Identity changes aimed at adding more customization options for players. Now the new system, which the devs elaborated on in a recent dev blog, confirmed the reward of players for all the “challenging, unique, and fun goals” they achieved while playing League of Legends. According to the devs:

"Part of the concepts and explorations we showed you included a series of identity changes that’ll allow you to customize who you are to others at a glance. This includes showing off your accomplishments in specific Challenges through tangible elements in and around the game with things like titles, tokens, and rank. It also includes an overall score of all the different Challenges you’ve climbed through in the form of a tiered progression crystal."

According to Riot, they used this update to really examine the visual elements of the existing identity system. The changes were parts part of the “foundational” work for the Challenges system, aimed at adding more customization options for players.

#Steam League of Legends is getting system changes and Challenges for Preseason https://t.co/UQiM0wv9LY — SteamProfile.com (@steamprofile) August 11, 2021

As of now, Riot is focusing on providing more clarity while making improvements in places like Ranked and Prestige levels to ensure they feel and look cohesive.

The changes will allow League of Legends players to show off their accomplishments, rank and others

Image via Riot Games - League of Legends

The claimed changes aims at giving players the option to show off their accomplishments with things like titles, tokens, and rank and overall score in the “Tiered Progression Crystal” mode. The devs will also be adding “champion-specific affinity” to personalization options and doing "something more" with banners in the lobby.

The Challenges system aims to provide broad goals and visual representations across everything within League for you to complete... and compete against each other over. This includes integrating systems like Champion Mastery, Eternal, Ranking, Levels, Events, and Collection into one umbrella so everyone has something to shoot for.

Currently, Riot plans to have Challenges included as part of Pre-season 2022, but things may alter based on players' feedback. In case if Challenges don’t arrive with Pre-season, the mode will definitely be introduced to League of Legends in early 2022.

Edited by Gautham Balaji