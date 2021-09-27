League of Legends mages will get more defensive options as Riot outlines roadmap for preseason 12

With League of Legends Season 11 soon to arrive at its conclusion, fans are already looking forward to the types of changes Riot Games will introduce later this year.

Preseason 12 will kick off sometime around November and December. The devs have already given players a sneak peek into some of the updates they will be looking to bring to the new season.

Unlike in preseason 11, which completely changed how itemization worked in League of Legends by introducing the Mythic Item system, Season 12 may not witness similar drastic changes.

In the recent State of Gameplay blog, League of Legends game developer Jeremy “Brightmoon” Lee revealed some item updates in Season 12.

Mages, tanks, and assassins will be provided with more options when it comes to their Mythic of choice. Build versatility is also something Riot would like to focus on this time around.

Mages and defensive options in League of Legends preseason 12

In the League of Legends blog, Riot Brightmoon talked about how there is a lack of versatility in building for mages, tanks, and assassins.

Mages do not have a Lost Chapter Mythic that allows them to have defensive options like shields or resistances. Their build paths usually leave them squishy, and most mages often “struggle to make an impact around the map because they can be killed so easily.”

The second mage item Brightmoon talks about will be a Legendary that will allow champions to shred through shields.

On the other hand, Tanks will get more quality of life during team fights and be rewarded for playing aggressively. Brightmoon stated:

“We’re adding a new Legendary tank item that gives users a large chunk of mana and a new effect that allows them to dip into that mana for additional shields every time they immobilize or slow enemies. Like most mana items, we expect it to compete for the first or second Legendary a tank buys after their Mythic, before late-game mana pools come online.”

League of Legends assassins will also be targeted for some item improvements in Season 12. Riot would like to introduce changes that shift focus away from single burst options to frequent spell rotations.

Brightmoon added:

“This new legendary comes with a chunk of ability haste and a new effect that refunds some ultimate cooldown whenever an enemy champion dies within 3 seconds of you damaging them.”

League of Legends’ preseason 12 is looking quite exciting. With the quality of life upgrades that Riot has planned, it’s sure to bring in significant meta changes when the next competitive season kicks off.

