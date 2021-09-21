Riot Games’ new Valorant, League of Legends client, set to release next month, leaked

From Valorant to League of Legends, the new client that will let players access all Riot Games titles in one place has leaked. A release date has also been set for next month.

Currenty, all of Riot’s titles are launched through individual clients, specifically designed for that game. However, that will change soon.

The developer recently announced the new Riot Client, where gamers can launch all of their games from one place instead of individual launchers. Each title will have its dedicated page on the launcher, where users can access all the information and launch the game directly.

New Riot Client leaked, release date also revealed

Images of the new Riot Games client were recently leaked, along with the release date. Popular Valorant leaker Mike, aka ValorLeaks, tweeted out photos of the same.

He also mentioned that the client has started to be rolled out to select players since September 20, with a release date set for October 4.

Mike - Valorant Leaks & Info @ValorLeaks The new Riot Client is slowly going to be rolled out to everyone. It will have its full release on October 4th The new Riot Client is slowly going to be rolled out to everyone. It will have its full release on October 4th

Over the last decade, Riot has published quite a few competitive titles. From one of the most famous multiplayer online battle arenas (MOBA), League of Legends, to one of the most played first-person shooters (FPS), Valorant, the publisher, is a household name in any esports arena.

Valorant, League of Legends, and all other existing and upcoming Riot games will be available through the new Riot Client

The new client will let players launch all Riot titles from one place, which are:

League of Legends

Valorant

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Legends of Runeterra

Teamfighter Tactics

Other than that, Riot has quite a few projects under development. Ruined King: A League of Legends Story is a tactical RPG set in the league universe, the world of Runeterra.

Project L and Project F are a fighting game and an action RPG hack and slash, respectively, with no further details.

Also Read

Witcher 3’s Lead Quest Designer also recently joined Riot for the upcoming MMORPG, also set in the League of Legends universe.

The new Riot Client will undoubtedly be interesting and encourage players to check out other Riot Games titles.

Don't want to miss out on latest Genshin Impact updates? Follow our Twitter account for all info!

Edited by Ravi Iyer