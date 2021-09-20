Witcher 3's "Lead Quest Designer" is joining Riot Games for League of Legends’ upcoming MMORPG

Riot Games announced long back that they would be developing an MMORPG set within the League of Legends universe.

Riot Games officially announced on Twitter that they are currently hiring people, and anyone interested should contact them. They never mentioned a date of release. However, they stated that the hiring process would continue as the development progresses in the months to come.

However, it seems that Riot Games are going all out on this as they are hiring the lead quest designer from Witcher 3 to develop their latest MMORPG. This is massive news as Witcher 3 is arguably one of the best games of all time.

Riot hiring the "Lead Quest Designer" of Witcher 3 shows their dedication towards making a great MMORPG game within the League of Legends Universe

MMORPG games are enjoyable due to their immersive world design and narrative-driven progression. League of Legends fits very well into this mould as the game already has a well-developed lore. Surprisingly, it took Riot Games over ten years to decide to make such a game.

Cyberpunk 2077 was a big flop, and as a result, several developers left CD Projekt RED. The work pressure was intense, and therefore, some of the people who made Witcher 3 great did not want to work for CD Projekt RED anymore. However, this has led to significant speculation on where they will be going next.

The Lead Quest Designer for Witcher 3, Mateusz Tomaskiewicz, will be joining Riot Games, and that means fans can expect a lot of quality already. The quests from Witcher 3 were brilliant, and the way they synchronized with the narrative made the game such a success. Therefore, fans can surely expect similar results from League of Legends’ MMORPG as well.

It is safe to say that Riot Games is dedicated to bringing the best possible experience to its players. They do not want the deep lore of League of Legends to go to waste. Therefore, it makes sense that they are hiring the best to develop something unique which fans will love and care for quite a lot.

