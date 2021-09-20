Top 5 champions who will see highest pick/ban rate in League of Legends World Championship 2021

The League of Legends World Championship will feature one of the most diverse metas of all time.
Riot Games has already released patch 11.18 and will also release another patch on September 23. These two patches will define the Worlds 2021 meta, and the number of featured changes is quite extensive.
Over 10 to 15 championships have been buffed and nerfed, pointing to some significant meta shifts. It is no surprise that Riot wants to keep the games fresh as the World Championship is the biggest tournament within League of Legends.
Therefore, if there is a stale meta with hardly two or three champions featuring, it will be boring for the viewers.
Top champions to keep an eye out for at League of Legends World Championship
Despite the meta shift, it is safe to say that few champions will be preferred, and a few will be neglected. This is because pro players and teams always have a set game plan, so they rarely go for picks outside their comfort zone.
It rarely happens that surprise champions are picked. Therefore, fans can expect a few popular picks or bans across all games. So, it is vital to look at the list of five champions that will probably be a part of everyone’s game plan.
1) LeBlanc
In the LEC summer playoffs, LeBlanc saw a significant rise in pick rates. She is powerful right now and is difficult to counter.
She can dive towers and get out with ease, making her a very scary champion in the midlane. It's safe to say that LeBlanc is probably going to be part of the Worlds 2021 meta.
2) Gwen
Gwen has been out of the meta after she got nerfed hard a few patches back. However, Riot is looking to buff her up again in League of Legends patch 11.19.
Her base HP is increasing, which can be a bit of a problem considering her insane sustainability.
3) Draven
While it is true that Draven has always been considered a meme, it is no doubt that this champion hits like a truck. He has recently been very popular in solo-queue, and professional players like Hans Sama and Tactical are practicing him quite a lot.
4) Orianna
One champion surely going to have a lot of impact in games is going to be Orianna. She is one of the best control mages in the game, and her ultimate can make or break a fight.
Therefore, the chances are fans will see a lot of Orianna once the League of Legends Worlds 2021 begins.
5) Renekton
This should not come as a surprise, as Renekton is one of the strongest toplaners in the game. He has immense sustainability and is one of the best fighters in the game.
Apart from that, he is set to be buffed in patch 11.19. Therefore, his pick/ban rate should skyrocket at the League of Legends World Championship 2021.
Note: This article reflects the author's views.