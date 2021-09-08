Riot provides first look at the VFX for League of Legends' Championship Jarvan IV skin

League of Legends have finally revealed the 2021 iteration of their famed Championship skin.

Every year, one champion gets a special skin that gives them a unique look. It is based on the Worlds theme and, therefore, is very different from others.

It provides a very professional feel to the champion, making the skin even more exclusive. Apart from that, these skins are time-gated and only available during Worlds. Therefore, if players miss them, there is a high chance that they will regret it, especially if they main the champion in League of Legends.

Worlds 2021 Jarvan IV 🌎 pic.twitter.com/DC7kT4mL5E — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) September 8, 2021

The champion, who will feature in the famed Championship skin line, is going to be Jarvan IV.

League of Legends’ new Championship skin will probably make its debut within patch 11.19

As mentioned by Riot Games, patch 11.18 and 11.19 are the ones that will define the meta at League of Legends Worlds 2021. Therefore, most of the new stuff that Riot wants to see at Worlds will be included within these patches.

Therefore, it makes sense that the Championship skin would also be introduced since it would give players ample time to buy and enjoy it. The skin will no longer be available after Worlds.

Worlds 2021 Jarvan IV PBE preview! 🌎 pic.twitter.com/FM4ZSXkhX7 — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) September 8, 2021

Previously, Zed, Ashe, LeBlanc, and Ryze have been the champions who got these skins along with a few others in League of Legends. All of them are quite popular and rare.

These skins are categorized by their blue, silver and black color tones which are also the ones that define Worlds. Championship skins do not have any massive animation updates, but the vibe they give is what makes them special.

Championship skins usually cost only 1350 RP, which makes them quite affordable. Therefore, unless there is any major change, Jarvan IV should also have the same price tag.

Jarvan has been very popular in the jungle as he provides a good lockdown and is a counter to immobile enemy ADC. The only ADC that can run away from Jarvan without a flash is Ezreal and therefore, he became very popular in the recent iteration of the LEC.

If the skin is released with 11.19, then players should be able to buy it after September 23, which is also the release date of the patch.

