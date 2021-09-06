League of Legends Worlds 2021: All teams that qualified for the international event

The League of Legends Worlds 2021 finally has a list of teams that will compete for the crown of the best in the world.

It has been a long journey for every region across the world. Every team and player has battled Covid-19 and faced several hardships to make it to this point.

It involved hours of training, scrimming, and practicing to gain a top 3 or top 4 spot in the playoffs and book a berth to the biggest stage that League of Legends has to offer. However, it is finally done, and now, the teams can travel to Europe to begin their preparations for solving the final piece of the puzzle.

Worlds is the pinnacle. Here, you’ll find soaring victory or crushing defeat. Life-changing wins or legacy-shattering losses. Champions... and everyone else.



Who will make their dreams come true - and whose will be broken along the way? pic.twitter.com/jBJ9bmQcs9 — LoL Esports (@lolesports) September 5, 2021

The League of Legends Worlds 2021 was supposed to be held in China. However, travel restrictions and visa issues forced Riot Games to shift the venue to Europe.

Teams qualified for League of Legends Worlds 2021

Initially, 24 teams were supposed to take part in the 2021 version of League of Legends Worlds. However, once the venue was shifted to Europe, the two teams from Vietnam had to pull out due to travel restrictions. In fact, the Vietnamese Summer Split 2021 was also canceled, leading to quite an unfortunate situation.

As of now, 22 teams will participate, with 11 making it to the group stages. The rest will have to participate in the play-in stage and thereby qualify for groups for a chance at the ultimate prize.

The sides that qualified for the Worlds 2021 based on the region have been listed below. Those directly making it to the group stage and those taking part in the play-ins have been mentioned in brackets.

LPL (China)

Edward Gaming (Group Stage)

FunPlus Phoenix (Group Stage)

Royal Never Give Up (Group Stage)

LNG Esports (Play-in)

LCK (Korea)

DWG KIA (Group Stage)

Gen.G (Group Stage)

T1 (Group Stage)

Hanwha Life Esports (Play-in)

LEC (Europe)

MAD Lions (Group Stage)

Fnatic (Group Stage)

Rogue (Play-in)

LCS (North America)

100 Thieves (Group Stage)

Team Liquid (Group Stage)

Cloud9 (Play-In)

PCS (TW/HK/MC/SEA)

PSG Talon (Group Stage)

Beyond Gaming (Play-in)

LCL (CIS)

Unicorns of Love (Play-in)

LLA (Latin America)

Infinity Esports (Play-in)

TCL (Turkey)

Galatasaray Esports (Play-in)

CBLOL (Brazil)

RED Canids (Play-in)

LJL (Japan)

DetonatioN FocusMe (Play-in)

LCO (Oceania)

PEACE (Play-in)

imagine qualifying for #Worlds2021 and having to face the 4 #LCK mids pic.twitter.com/Z0Qe0i5lJR — LoL Esports (@lolesports) September 3, 2021

Play-in teams will have to fight for their place and qualify for the groups before the main event begins. Riot Games has not provided a date or venue for League of Legends Worlds 2021 so far.

However, teams have already started preparing as the excitement keeps building towards the highly awaited World Championships.

