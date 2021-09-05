Lack of punishment towards disruptive gameplay is leading to solo players quitting League of Legends

Disruptive behavior within League of Legends is one of the most common occurrences faced by players quite routinely.

This problem has gone unchecked and unnoticed for a long time, and it seems that players are slowly reaching their tipping point. The current system in solo-queue games ultimately hurts those trying to be serious with the game.

if riot doesn't start improving soloq experience they might as well just let the game die



no way I don't play for 4 months and I decide to queue up couple games from time to time and there's always a victim running it down 1/3 games (not just a bad game) — Asyc (@AsycLoL) September 3, 2021

It ends up punishing those who are willing to dedicate their time instead of those who are damaging the experience for others. This results in players thinking about leaving the game, and there is no denying that this is all on Riot Games.

League of Legends’ punishment of genuine players and ignoring griefers have frustrated players

Riot Games have claimed they will be looking to implement measures to prevent grief. However, none of those measures have ever been implemented, as reports account for nothing in the game.

The game has introduced a system where players dodging games can get up to 12 hours of bans, even in normal drafts. Dodging usually happens where genuine players detect griefers and do not want to waste 40 minutes of their life for nothing. However, this punishment towards dodging has forced legitimate players to ignore the griefing aspect and accept whatever the game offers.

On the other hand, players who run down mid because someone banned their favorite champion are left as it is, even after getting reported by multiple players. This showcases the ignorance of the developer towards the gameplay experience. So the casual player base of League of Legends keeps diminishing yearly.

the game is really not worth playing unless you’re being paid in some form, it’s not fun and every game you’re just being held hostage in a prison of 9 other psychopaths. riot refuses to do anything about player behavior so people just know what they can get away with lol — ryan (@Minase) September 3, 2021

In fact, even professional players like Faker have been victims of win-traders in high-level games, leading to inferior solo-queue experience. In truth, flagging someone as a griefer is definitely hard. However, checking the report logs and judging players accordingly can definitely be done.

Riot has been extremely reluctant in player experience within League of Legends, leading to solo-queue becoming a nuisance for genuine and dedicated players.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen