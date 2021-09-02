Riot provides first look into League of Legends’ upcoming champion Vex

Vex is set to become the latest champion to join the ever-growing League of Legends roster.

She is the sad yordle who was first showcased at the Sentinels of Light event a few months back. Riot Games also announced that Vex will make her entry into the game around September. During the month of September, the game will see two different patches which include 11.18 and 11.19.

Both the patches will define the meta of League of Legends World Championships. So, with Vex releasing soon, it will be interesting to see whether she will be played at Worlds or banned out completely.

Color? Happiness? Caring about stuff? That’s so overrated. pic.twitter.com/3ea1JxO138 — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) September 2, 2021

The trailer that Riot released, however, shows that she might definitely prove to be a nuisance for a large number of champions.

Vex is set to be a control mage who is going to tackle mobile champions in League of Legends

As per the trailer that has been released, it is clear that Vex will be a control mage. Vex is a yordle who does not like happiness. The trailer initially showcases champions like Zoe and Ivern who are extremely happy and giggling at all times. However, Vex got annoyed by this and she soon started to use her shadow to take them down.

As revealed by Riot earlier, Vex’s skills will revolve around her use of shadow in League of Legends. It seems she will probably be a mid-laner as other control mages like Orianna also prefer the exact same lane. Her scaling and ability to dictate games will determine the fate of matches. Therefore, Vex making her entry into League of Legends might change the dynamics quite a lot.

As per the trailer, Vex has the ability to inflict fear where she can split champions and then take them on individually, which is something that can prove to be vital within team-fights. The problem, however, is going to be her scaling. If it is too broken then the chances are that Riot Games will ban her from the League of Legends World Championships just like they did with Akshan.

They would definitely not want a second Aphelios, Pantheon or even Kallista. Players will have to wait as decisions will definitely be made based on the opinion of the professionals. However, in either case, the trailer definitely shows a champion that is going to be extremely fun to play with some serious skill ceiling.

